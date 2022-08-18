Read full article on original website
Related
gothenburgleader.com
Kru Guy White
Dallas Lee and Shaylee White of North Platte proudly announce the birth of a son, born July 26, 2022, at Gothenburg Health. Kru Guy White weighed 7 pounds and birth and measured 19 ⅜ inches in length. Grandparents are Dallas Guy and Renee White of North Platte, Ray Stout of Hershey and Alee Stout of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Albert and Arta Senneman of North Platte, and Charlie and Sara Stout of Hershey.
clearpublicist.com
Ravenna male will make a go to Kearney Chamber promoting | Community Information
RAVENNA — Do not quit your day task. As a substitute, feed your passion in your spare time. Which is the assistance of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-generated podcast showcasing persons who reveal how they obtained their goals. His spouse in the undertaking...
gothenburgleader.com
Caleb Tanner Hydo
Caleb Tanner Hydo, stillborn son of Jessica and Todd Hydo, was born into heaven Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Gothenburg Health. A family graveside will be held in the Austin Cemetery near Rockville on Friday, Aug. 19. Survivors include his parents and a brother, Travis of Gothenburg; and grandparents, Robert...
gothenburgleader.com
Leon James Harbur
Leon James Harbur, age 2 months, of Gothenburg, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 10, 2022, in Gothenburg. Leon was born June 17, 2022, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, son of Tanner Harbur and Jessie Craig. Leon was attracted to the colors pink, red and purple, this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gothenburgleader.com
New Staff Members, New Programs at Gothenburg YMCA
The YMCA at Gothenburg Health has two new faces among the ranks, and Director Julie Czochara said she is excited about the level of energy and the new ideas these two young men bring to the table. Micah Waskowiak is a native of Omaha. He and his wife, Stephanie, moved...
North Platte Telegraph
Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters
This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home. It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.
gothenburgleader.com
Softball Girls Aiming to Hit 2022 Out of the Park
Gothenburg softball girls are ready to roll. Under the guidance of Coach Luke Dea, the girls are aiming for high goals this season. “I am optimistic about the upcoming season,” stated Coach Dea. “Both coaches and players have some lofty goals and expectations.”. The team has reached a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Two join CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation Board
KEARNEY — Dick Beechner and Angela Nickel are the newest members of the board of directors of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. Beechner served as golf coach and athletics director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also worked for Trails West Sports Medicine here and was the first executive director of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is retired.
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
gothenburgleader.com
Gothenburg Volleyball Girls Search for Leader
Sports are a team event. They involve individuals working together as a whole towards a united goal, but each team naturally chooses a leader to motivate them when times are tough and unite them. Coach Bryson Mahlberg of Gothenburg’s volleyball team says he’s looking forward to discovering who this year’s leader will be.
gothenburgleader.com
Registration For Field Day is Due Monday
Nebraska Extension will host their annual Water, Crops, and Soil Health Field Day on Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC) in North Platte. This year’s field day features two tracts - Critical Issues in Ag and Soil Health, where participants have the option to pick which sessions they want to attend throughout the day. In-field demonstrations will be available in addition to producer panel discussions, current challenges in the global supply chain issues, fertilizer and chemical availability for next year, pest management strategies, nutrient management, and irrigation technologies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gothenburgleader.com
GHS Alum Recognized as ‘Student of the Month’
Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus has recognized Ryan Brown as the “Ag Student of the Month” for July. To be selected, Ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program. A native of Gothenburg, Brown chose SCC because he was...
knopnews2.com
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
gothenburgleader.com
Gothenburg Grad Receives Stipend for Summer Research
Five Department of Agronomy and Horticulture students are among 175 Husker undergraduates awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer. Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative...
gothenburgleader.com
Register Now for WIA’s Herd That! Conference
The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program is hosting their second Annual Herd That! Conference Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Topics of interest include market outlooks, livestock insurance, veterinarian practice, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gothenburgleader.com
GPS Welcomes Back Students And Staff This Week
Gothenburg Public Schools hosted the annual Open House on Monday evening, Aug. 15. Though the event can appear to be somewhat chaotic as hundreds of students and parents descend upon the school, there is a lot that gets accomplished during the evening. Various businesses and organizations set up booths in...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
foxnebraska.com
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
Comments / 0