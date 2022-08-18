ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

UNC Names Drake Maye Starting QB Ahead of Opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye is first up as the No. 1 quarterback for North Carolina football. Coach Mack Brown made the announcement Monday, naming the redshirt freshman Maye the team’s starter, and thus Jacolby Criswell the backup, in a long-awaited decision that has arrived five days before the Tar Heels’ season-opening game against Florida A&M.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Alabama lands athletic DL Edric Hill to bolster No. 1 class

Alabama’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class got stronger on Monday night with the addition of Top247 defensive lineman Edric Hill. The Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City product chose Nick Saban and company over LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. “Number one, I want to get developed,” Hill told BamaOnLine...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp

USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Iowa bowl projections: Where the Hawkeyes could land after the 2022 season

The college football season is inching closer and closer. The Iowa Hawkeyes will start their 2022 regular season at home against South Dakota State on Sept. 3 in hopes of making it back to the Big Ten Championship. Last year, the Hawkeyes made it to Indianapolis but fell in the championship game to Michigan before ultimately losing to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?

One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Nick Saban contract extension makes Alabama coach college football's highest-paid over Georgia's Kirby Smart

Alabama's Nick Saban became college football's highest-paid coach once again Tuesday, according to BamaOnline. Saban received a one-year extension, which keeps him under contract with the Crimson Tide through Feb. 28, 2030, and pays $12.395 million in the final season of his new deal. He received a new deal last summer that extended him through Feb. 28, 2029. At $11.7 million annually, Saban overtakes Georgia's Kirby Smart's $11.25 million per year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

