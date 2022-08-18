Read full article on original website
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
247Sports
Urban Meyer on Ohio State's 2022 season, Alabama's SEC reign and Notre Dame
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said the Buckeyes are on his shortlist of teams capable of winning a 2022 national championship. Meyer spoke at length on Ohio State, Alabama's reign in the SEC and the Buckeyes' upcoming opener against Notre Dame during a radio interview. "He makes good decisions...
Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest
Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
UNC Names Drake Maye Starting QB Ahead of Opener
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye is first up as the No. 1 quarterback for North Carolina football. Coach Mack Brown made the announcement Monday, naming the redshirt freshman Maye the team’s starter, and thus Jacolby Criswell the backup, in a long-awaited decision that has arrived five days before the Tar Heels’ season-opening game against Florida A&M.
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Alabama lands athletic DL Edric Hill to bolster No. 1 class
Alabama’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class got stronger on Monday night with the addition of Top247 defensive lineman Edric Hill. The Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City product chose Nick Saban and company over LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. “Number one, I want to get developed,” Hill told BamaOnLine...
247Sports
Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp
USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Steve Sarkisian on new starting QB Quinn Ewers, backup QB Hudson Card, injuries and more
Steve Sarkisian sounded like a coach betting on himself — and betting on Quinn Ewers’ upside — when talking Monday about his decision to go with the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State over redshirt sophomore Hudson Card as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. “We’re gonna have...
Iowa bowl projections: Where the Hawkeyes could land after the 2022 season
The college football season is inching closer and closer. The Iowa Hawkeyes will start their 2022 regular season at home against South Dakota State on Sept. 3 in hopes of making it back to the Big Ten Championship. Last year, the Hawkeyes made it to Indianapolis but fell in the championship game to Michigan before ultimately losing to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
Former Gamecock WR talks culture under Shane Beamer
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks to talk about the culture that second-year Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has established.
Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?
One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
Kentucky commit, two UK targets in top 5 of new 247Sports Top 150
2) DJ Wagner (-1) After reclaiming the No. 1 overall position following the reclassification of GG Jackson to 2022, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard DJ Wagner has again been usurped for the top spot in 2023, this time by Isaiah Collier, who jumped eight spots to claim the pole position.
Three questions on Iowa basketball recruiting as the fall approaches
It's an essential fall for Iowa basketball recruiting as the Hawkeyes look to put the finishing touches on the 2023 class and also get a head start in 2024.
247Sports
Nick Saban contract extension makes Alabama coach college football's highest-paid over Georgia's Kirby Smart
Alabama's Nick Saban became college football's highest-paid coach once again Tuesday, according to BamaOnline. Saban received a one-year extension, which keeps him under contract with the Crimson Tide through Feb. 28, 2030, and pays $12.395 million in the final season of his new deal. He received a new deal last summer that extended him through Feb. 28, 2029. At $11.7 million annually, Saban overtakes Georgia's Kirby Smart's $11.25 million per year.
Morning Brew: Ewers era at Texas has begun, but defense is still team's biggest concern
In today's Morning Brew, the defense still remains the top concern for the Longhorns heading into the 2022 season ... and ... our Flagship Podcast interview with FOX lead college football analyst Joel Klatt.
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
