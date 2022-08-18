Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Kensley Feltner announces college commitment
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
wymt.com
Saturday football night scores from across the bluegrass
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first weekend of high school football continues into Saturday night.
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - August 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few lightning delays can’t stop the feeling of another season of high school football and another season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime! You can catch all the action from around the mountains in the player above!
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night. For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
WSAZ
Boyd County holds off South Point
SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
q95fm.net
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday
UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
wchstv.com
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
wymt.com
Flood victims in need of building materials in Elkhorn City, Ky.
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As families across eastern Kentucky continue picking up the pieces after deadly floodwaters left behind extensive damage, many families in Elkhorn City have no idea when their rebuilding process is going to start. Mike Taylor, who is the mayor for Elkhorn City, says it’s not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER TELLS LOUISA ROTARY HE HAS $40 MILLION VISION AND NOW NEEDS “DIME TAX”
On Thursday August 18, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a weekly scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club Vice President Thomas Bradley welcomed Rotarians and Guests. Louisa Rotary President Harold Slone was absent. Rotarians Sherry Compton, Willa Cook and Ellen Taylor at...
WSAZ
Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
wymt.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
wymt.com
Lexington lawyers visit Letcher County to help flood victims with FEMA applications
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawyers from the Dinsmore & Shohl law firm in Lexington visited Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg Friday to help flood victims with FEMA applications. This assistance has been provided the last few weeks by retired judge Sam Wright, but the six lawyers joined in an effort to help more people through the application process.
WSAZ
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
wymt.com
Mild and muggy air on the way this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
Comments / 0