BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night. For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.

BREATHITT COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO