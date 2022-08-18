ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfry, KY

wymt.com

Kensley Feltner announces college commitment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night. For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Boyd County holds off South Point

SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
SOUTH POINT, OH
q95fm.net

Keith Randall “Horse” Justice

Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
HAZARD, KY
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
DANVILLE, WV
wymt.com

Flood victims in need of building materials in Elkhorn City, Ky.

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As families across eastern Kentucky continue picking up the pieces after deadly floodwaters left behind extensive damage, many families in Elkhorn City have no idea when their rebuilding process is going to start. Mike Taylor, who is the mayor for Elkhorn City, says it’s not...
ELKHORN CITY, KY
wymt.com

Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Mild and muggy air on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
HAZARD, KY

