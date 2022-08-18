Learn about tractor rollover protection at the Missouri State Fair

Read full article on original website
Apply fall nitrogen now to boost forage stockpiles
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist John Lory recommends applying fall nitrogen in mid-August to cool-season pastures. Despite drought conditions in much of the state, Lory says in a press release, “We need to get nitrogen applied now so we can take full advantage of the rains when they do arrive.”
