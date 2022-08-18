ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Learn about tractor rollover protection at the Missouri State Fair

By Karen Funkenbusch, University of Missouri Extension
muddyrivernews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Apply fall nitrogen now to boost forage stockpiles

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist John Lory recommends applying fall nitrogen in mid-August to cool-season pastures. Despite drought conditions in much of the state, Lory says in a press release, “We need to get nitrogen applied now so we can take full advantage of the rains when they do arrive.”
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. | Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications. An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy