The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
AdWeek
Consumers Look to Each Other for Creative Ways to Beat the Rising Cost of Living
The TLC reality series So Freakin Cheap, which debuted last year, features people going...
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
AdWeek
How a New Wave of Plant-Based Food Brands Plans to Restore Appetite for Faux Meat
When a billboard went up in Madrid earlier this year displaying the word "carne" (Spanish for meat), it triggered a lawsuit....
Amazon Upgrades Warehouse AC Following Heat Complaints, Worker Death
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN upgraded the air conditioning system at a New Jersey warehouse where it blamed a worker's death during a heat wave in July on a "personal medical condition," CNBC reports quoting NBC News. Amazon reportedly installed an extensive new ducting system on the ground floor of the warehouse...
Business Insider
Coffee shops are now charging almost $5 on average for a cup of coffee. Inflation and drought could push prices even higher.
Despite the price increases for to-go coffee, customers haven't cut back, at least at chains like Starbucks.
AdWeek
Aligning Values and Growth Goals With Marketing Partners Is Critical in 2023
According to a recent McKinsey article, now is “when companies can make the kind of pivot that strengthens their growth trajectory for the next several years.”. The pandemic forced brands to rethink their marketing strategies to meet a fickle workforce and shifting customer demands. While these adjustments have been disruptive, it’s also given brands pause to reassess their foundational values and marketing alliances.
AdWeek
How Hybrid Shopping Is Shaping the 2022 Holiday Season
Being a retail brand these days is certainly never dull. If the last few holiday seasons have taught us anything, the upcoming months will continue to challenge marketers as they second-guess how consumers are going to shop over this critical time period in retail. Given the macroeconomic factors in play,...
AdWeek
Break Free of the Agency Blame Game—Listen and Take Ownership
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. In the case of client-agency relationships, grievance is not a substitute for good ideas, nor does it lead to particularly creative solutions. Rather, it facilitates an environment rife with negative emotions and blame-wielding. As long as you are the one pointing the finger, the finger can’t be pointed back at you.
AdWeek
New Globant Ads Poke Fun at the One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Consultancy
Digital IT and software development company Globant used its first global campaign in January to establish the tagline “Seek Reinvention,” positioning itself as a solution for businesses looking to become more agile and creative. For their next campaign with Gut Buenos Aires, Globant is taking aim at their more traditional competitors by claiming they’re “Reinventing Consultancy.”
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Icon
Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
AdWeek
Essity Appoints Ex-AMV BBDO CEO Sarah Douglas as Global Brand Director
Essity, maker of Bodyform, Saba and Libresse, has hired former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas as global brand...
NFL・
AdWeek
How HBO Ignited House of the Dragon's Marketing Campaign
On Warner Bros. Discovery's earnings call in early August, CEO David Zaslav called House of the Dragon's marketing push "the biggest campaign in HBO history." It's easy to see why.
AdWeek
VMLY&R Promotes Rafael Pitanguy to Deputy Global Chief Creative Officer
VMLY&R has promoted Rafael Pitanguy to deputy global chief creative officer, up from CCO of VMLY&R Sao Paulo, to lead the creative for Coca-Cola. In this newly created role, he will be based in New York and work directly with global CCO Debbi Vandeven. In addition to Coa-Cola, Pitanguy will continue to oversee creative for the agency’s Brazilian market on key accounts.
Netflix Explored Cloud Gaming To Boost Growth: Report
Netflix, Inc NFLX is looking for a security product manager with experience handling “cloud gaming challenges,” TechCrunch reports. A cloud gaming service similar to Sony Group Corp SONY PlayStation Now, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Stadia, or Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Luna, would help Netflix diversify beyond mobile, bringing its games to TVs and PCs without relying on game consoles.
AdWeek
Restoring LGBTQ+ Brand Trust Is a Journey Built on Actions, Not Parades
Editor's note: This piece is part of a series with Graham Nolan on the ways marketers can commit to LGBTQ+ allyship...
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji
Snap Inc.'s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
