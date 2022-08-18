Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
nationalinterest.org
Somaliland Can Help the U.S. Win the New Cold War
By recognizing Somaliland, America can reduce its reliance on Djibouti and strengthen its position in the critical East Africa region. China is making too many friends. Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have shown that they are willing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in developing countries, causing many nations to deepen their relations with China—a worrying development for those who support democracy and human rights.
nationalinterest.org
Can the U.S. Navy Keep Up With China's Expanding Fleet?
By 2030, the People’s Liberation Army Navy could have ten ballistic missile submarines and five aircraft carriers. According to a new report by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), the People’s Liberation Army Navy could soon field a larger number of vessels than was expected. The...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Island willing to sue for climate reparations
The low-lying island nation of Vanuatu is calling on leading climate polluters like the U.S. to help fund its adaptation to rising seas. In its revised climate plan, the nation announced it would use all legal means to slow the climate change that could lead to its destruction. Vanuatu currently...
nationalinterest.org
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Banned From Live TV
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority announced that Pakistani satellite networks would no longer be allowed to provide live coverage of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, or PEMRA, announced on Sunday that Pakistani satellite networks would no longer be allowed to provide...
nationalinterest.org
Congress Could Weaken U.S. Competitiveness With These Two Bills
While diminishing these U.S. companies and making them and their customers more vulnerable to foreign manipulation, the legislation would likely leave state-affected Chinese and Russian technology platforms untouched. Two bills currently being considered by the U.S. Senate—the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) and the Open App Markets Act...
nationalinterest.org
Off to Africa: Macron Set to Visit Algeria Amid Diplomatic Tensions
The visit, scheduled to take place from August 25 to 27, appears intended to defuse tensions between Paris and Algiers following a series of incendiary remarks by Macron in October 2021. The office of French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that he would visit Algeria in the coming week...
nationalinterest.org
Biden Has Only Bad Options in Afghanistan
The Taliban’s firm grip on power and ideological commitment greatly constrain U.S. influence, but the United States must work with the hand it has been dealt. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
nationalinterest.org
Ukrainian General Says 9,000 Military ‘Heroes’ Killed in War with Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that about one million people were defending Ukraine as part of the country’s armed forces or other services. The chief of Ukraine’s armed forces has confirmed that roughly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the ongoing war against Russia, according to a new Reuters report.
nationalinterest.org
Nuclear Test: North Korea to Greet U.S. Midterm Elections With a Bang
A former South Korean government official now says a new North Korean nuclear test could be coming soon. North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test since 2017, following a self-imposed moratorium. But amid rising tensions, and a series of missile launches so far this year, the regime has made noises about bringing that moratorium to an end.
nationalinterest.org
When Dealing With the Taliban, Remember That Central Asia Matters
The future of Afghanistan cannot be considered and assembled without significant support from its neighbors. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
nationalinterest.org
Prisoner Swap: Russia Engaging in ‘Quiet Diplomacy’ on Brittney Griner
Griner was initially detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17 after the Russian Federal Customs Service claimed to have found vape cartridges containing the marijuana concentrate hashish oil in her luggage. Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that it was engaged in “quiet diplomacy” with the United States regarding...
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Bans Independence Day Celebrations Over Fears of Attacks
Kyiv marked the occasion last week by displaying lengthy columns of captured and destroyed Russian military equipment on the city’s streets. Ukraine has banned public Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv amid concerns of renewed Russian strikes. Reuters reported on Monday that Ukrainian authorities have forbidden large gatherings and public...
nationalinterest.org
How Metaverse Will Revolutionize the Battlefield
Militaries can now train their personnel against their enemies in Metaverse in virtual battles in something similar to a multiplayer video game. Metaverse is not just technology for the giants of Silicon Valley. Artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality can also be used in military training, which is well known to the U.S. Army. Pilots in the country are turning to augmented reality glasses like the Microsoft HoloLens for training in combat, aerial refueling, formations, and maneuvers.
nationalinterest.org
Singapore to Legalize Homosexuality, Maintain Gay Marriage Ban
Over the past half-decade, a series of Asian nations have enacted increasing legal protections for LGBT citizens. Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Sunday that his government supported the repeal of Section 377A of the Singaporean penal code, a colonial-era law prohibiting homosexual activity between men—making the small Asian city-state the third nation in southeast Asia to legalize homosexuality, following Thailand and India.
nationalinterest.org
It Only Gets Better: The F-35 Is Becoming More Lethal and Affordable
The cost of the most common variant, the F-35A, has steadily come down for more than a decade and now is below $80 million a unit. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) is the world’s premier fifth-generation air platform. Its performance is unmatched by any existing fourth-generation aircraft as well as the so-called fifth-generation systems being deployed by Russia and China. After some significant teething pains and years of having its viability and affordability questioned, the F-35 is on a course to become the dominant fighter of the twenty-first century. The aircraft has proven itself not only in exercises but also in combat deployments. More countries are signing up to be members of the JSF club. They are doing so not only because of the F-35’s demonstrated performance but because it is more affordable than many of the best fourth-generation aircraft. Year after year, the JSF program has managed to reduce the acquisition costs for new lots of aircraft while improving its capabilities.
nationalinterest.org
Want to Solve America’s Recruiting Crisis? Recruit Foreigners
Given a chance to address a serious recruiting crisis while strengthening alliances, the Pentagon should take it. The Pentagon’s rosters are tens of thousands of troops short, as the department battles the worst recruiting crisis since the draft ended in 1973. Criminal records, drug use, and poor health bar three out of four Americans from serving without a waiver, while a booming civilian jobs market entices many of the rest. In response, the Pentagon ought to tap the largest pool of available talent: foreigners.
