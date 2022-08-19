ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Offense Starting To Make Strides Behind Tyler Buchner And The Run Game

By Sean Stires
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcmtb_0hN2vpak00

Notre Dame's offense won the latest Irish scrimmage, and the quarterback and run game were key factors

Entering his first season as Notre Dame’s head football coach, the area where Marcus Freeman needed to generate the biggest jumps were on offense. He's entrusted offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to build up that side of the ball, and success on that side will largely determine this season's success.

The checklist included, fixing an offensive line that allowed 35 sacks and factored heavily into a running game that averaged just 4.1 yards per carry and 143.8 yards per game, replacing a 1,000-yard rusher ( Kyren Williams ), the team’s leading wide receiver ( Kevin Austin ), and a quarterback ( Jack Coan ) who started all 13 games in 2021.

Freeman noted that the biggest strides so far in fall camp have come on that side of the ball. Notre Dame is showing growth in areas it needed to make the biggest jumps, and it was evident during the team's 90-play live scrimmage yesterday that Freeman said the offense won.

"I think it's the ability to run the football,” Freeman said of the reasons behind the unit's success in fall camp. “That's something that I've been really, really pushing on our offense and pushing really on our entire team is that we have to be able to run the football and stop the run. Because running a football to me really creates so much space in terms of the pass game.

“When a defense feels like they have to do everything in our power stop the run, being on the defensive side I understand that when you don't feel like you can stop the run at will, you try to do different things defensively, and all of a sudden that opens up the pass game,” Freeman continued. “To see our offense run the ball today and really do a good job of really being positive in the yardage in terms of running the ball, it was really good to see.”

The fact that Freeman has seen so much early improvement in the running game is good news on multiple fronts. For starters, the offensive line has been visibly better under new position coach Harry Hiestand.

The Irish also have not had a full complement of backs in camp. Junior Chris Tyree is the most experienced of the Irish backs this fall. The junior has 718 rushing yards and 129 carries to his credit over his first two seasons. But the other two healthy backs through the first two weeks of practice, sophomore Audric Estime and freshman Gi’Bran Payne , have a total of seven carries and 60 yards between them.

Sophomore Logan Diggs , who had shoulder surgery in April after an injury in the Blue-Gold Game, has been wearing a red jersey during practice, meaning he’s off limits to contact. Freeman said Thursday that he expects the red jersey to come off next week.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner is also another factor in the rushing attack. He ran for 336 yards and 7.3 yards per carry on 46 attempts as a “package quarterback” as a true freshman last season. Freeman likes what the sophomore has brought in the last few practices since being named the starter last weekend.

"There's that consistency amongst who's the voice in that huddle and who's the voice on the field with the ones,” Freeman said of Buchner's ascension into the starting lineup. “I think that's important, that cohesiveness, that consistency in terms of who's making the calls, who's making the checks, and knowing who's a quarterback. We thought it was really important to do it. I've been pleased with what I've seen. It's been two or three practices since we named him the starter. I've been really pleased with what I've seen."

As for the scrimmage itself, it was a 90-play live scenario that Freeman said he tried to make as competitive as possible. Competition has been a recurring theme for Freeman since he took over as head coach. He has tried to make as many practice situations as possible as competitive as possible, and Thursday was no different.

“The offense ended up winning the jersey scrimmage,” Freeman said. “They kept the blue jerseys. At the end of the day, it was because of turnovers. I told the guys defensively if you don't get takeaways, you're not going to win the jersey scrimmage. Offensively, if you don't turn the ball over, you will win the jersey scrimmage. There was only one turnover and the result is that the offense kept the jerseys.

“Again, the decision making,” Freeman continued. “We had some big plays on offense today. Some balls downfield, Tyler threw some great balls downfield. We saw some guys make some big plays. Drew (Pyne) threw some balls downfield and made some good plays. Those are the things that, again, it all was created from being able to run the ball. You run the ball and it opens-up the pass game.”

With just over two weeks to go until September 3rd, things sound like they’re trending in the right direction.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Irish tap into transfer portal for special teams overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. New Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason comes to South Bend after heading up special teams at the University...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
City
Austin, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Road work starting on Mayflower Road

More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decision Making#American Football
abc57.com

Man charged in double murder in South Bend

St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
95.3 MNC

Search warrant leads to finding of handguns and marijuana

A search warrant led officers to find marijuana and handguns in a South Bend apartment. It happened on Thursday when officers found a man with an active warrant at an apartment on North Falcon Street. When they arrived, they found Chekir Bowers, who is alleged with a street gang in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Republican caucuses to fill Jackie Walorski's seat in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- After Jackie Walorski's tragic death her district 2 seat is left to be filled by one of the 14 republicans running in the special election. Caucuses will begin at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. Each of the candidates are allowed three minutes to speak about their policies.
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating fatal crash on Beardsley Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on East Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. At 4:18 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Beardsley, in the 1800 block, when it drove off...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

$14 million affordable housing development proposed in South Bend

A $14 million affordable housing complex is under consideration in downtown South Bend. The South Bend Common Council's Community Investment Committee will discuss a tax abatement proposal for a 60-unit, mixed-use development at 505 S Michigan St., during its meeting on Monday, August 22. The property is currently a city-owned...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy