(Loving Living Local)- The Red River Revel is revving up for another year with a new executive director at the helm. The Red River Revel is “a nine-day arts festival best described as our slogan, Music, Art, and Food” said the new Executive Director, Logan Lewis. The festival started in 1976 as the Junior League of Shreveport’s Bicentennial gift to the region’s citizens. At the time it was a small festival on the riverfront that has grown so large today, that even Festival Plaza can barely contain it. Festival Plaza is located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO