KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
KTAL
Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year. Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
KTAL
Bossier City police retrieve Camaro, capture 2 carjackers after brief chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police captured two of the men wanted for a carjacking that happened in Shreveport early Saturday morning. The carjacking happened at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. when five masked gunmen got out of a stolen Yukon and approached the victim and took his Chevy Camaro. Two of the carjackers were said to have driven into Bossier City.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate early morning carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning in South Shreveport. Police say that a male victim reported a carjacking at the Swoop Gas Station located at 109 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. The victim reported that five masked...
KTAL
Bossier City man charged in fatal I-20 shooting
Bossier City police have made an arrest in the shooting on Interstate 20 Thursday that left a Shreveport man dead.
KTAL
Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
KTAL
SPD: Woman found shot in crashed car expected to survive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the...
KTAL
Ronald McDonald House pitches new Shreveport location to Caddo Commission
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national organization whose goal is to keep families together during a medical crisis is eyeing South Shreveport as a new location. The Ronald McDonald’s House Charities is looking to construct a new location, and during Thursday’s regular meeting, the CEO was in town to pitch the idea to the Caddo Parish Commission.
KTAL
Ronald McDonald's House looks to build location in Shreveport
The organization provides families a free place to stay while their child is critically hospitalized.
KTAL
Shreveport dedicates portion of street to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A street in Cooper Road was dedicated to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson, a beloved Shreveport native Saturday morning. The city council approved the dedication to dedicate the 2000 block of Ice Cream Street in Henderson’s name. Members of Henderson’s family, Councilwoman Tabatha...
KTAL
2 arrested in Queensborough shooting that wounded woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are in custody, charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in Queensborough last week. Shreveport police say 52-year-old Marvin Savannah and 44-year-old Damion Wilson are each charged with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.
KTAL
Shreveport man sentenced to 25 years for threatening to kill girlfriend, family
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for terrorizing his estranged girlfriend and her family two years ago. The Caddo Parish District Attorney announced that 23-year-old Davario Xavier Cole was convicted and will serve the three sentences concurrently. On June 16,...
KTAL
Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
KTAL
Red River Revel is Revving up with Revel Bands
(Loving Living Local)- The Red River Revel is revving up for another year with a new executive director at the helm. The Red River Revel is “a nine-day arts festival best described as our slogan, Music, Art, and Food” said the new Executive Director, Logan Lewis. The festival started in 1976 as the Junior League of Shreveport’s Bicentennial gift to the region’s citizens. At the time it was a small festival on the riverfront that has grown so large today, that even Festival Plaza can barely contain it. Festival Plaza is located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
KTAL
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: August 21, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we share some shocking coaching news out of Northwestern State, tell you the story of Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy’s journey to professional football, and check in on Grambling and Northwestern State ahead of the Shreveport Classic.
KTAL
Marshall monitoring wastewater spill in 8-Mile Creek
MARSHALL, Texas – The City of Marshall says it is monitoring after a broken sewer main sent hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater into a local creek last week. The spill sent 144,000 gallons of domestic wastewater into 8-Mile Creek on Monday, Aug. 15, after a 21″ clay tile pipe encased in concrete broke in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Road on the West side of the creek. According to Marshall Public Works, city crews flushed the area with about 350,000 gallons of potable water through a fire hydrant and followed that with a heavy dose of granular chlorine.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Northwood Falcons
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Northwood Falcons have been one of Shreveport’s most consistent teams in the area the last five years. With four district championships and three quarterfinal appearances over that span, the Falcons are ready to take the next step. “There’s a different intensity so far...
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Tatum Eagles
TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles. “Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever...
