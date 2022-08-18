ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society, meaning adoption fees are reduced for dogs, cats, kittens, and small pets. KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Humane Society in the Morena District to get a look at all the cute and cuddly creatures looking for new homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thealpinesun.com

Pets available from area shelters at lower cost

San Diego Humane Society is participating in a nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign to encourage pet adoption by lowering fees. County residents can adopt a dog, cat or kitten for $20 and small pets such as rabbits or guinea pigs for $5 at any of the campuses including El Cajon and San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach

He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CBS 8

What are these mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

Tent camp converted to safe lot for vulnerable

County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson drafted a Memorandum of Understanding in April calling on individual municipalities and the county of San Diego to each identify and facilitate emergency and permanent housing to reduce homelessness in East County. On Aug. 10, the county opened the first of those ventures: a...
EL CAJON, CA
police1.com

Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego custody death

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A federal judge this week threw out the record $85 million civil rights verdict against San Diego County stemming from the death of Lucky Phounsy, who was beaten, tasered and hogtied in a struggle with nearly a dozen deputies in 2015. U.S. District Court Judge...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice

A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
SAN DIEGO, CA

