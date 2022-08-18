Read full article on original website
August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society, meaning adoption fees are reduced for dogs, cats, kittens, and small pets. KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Humane Society in the Morena District to get a look at all the cute and cuddly creatures looking for new homes.
Pets available from area shelters at lower cost
San Diego Humane Society is participating in a nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign to encourage pet adoption by lowering fees. County residents can adopt a dog, cat or kitten for $20 and small pets such as rabbits or guinea pigs for $5 at any of the campuses including El Cajon and San Diego.
Oh boy! Baby rhino born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
The San Diego Zoo Safari announced the birth of a male white rhino born at the Nikita Rhino Resource Center.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
NBC San Diego
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
What are these mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego?
SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
Tent camp converted to safe lot for vulnerable
County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson drafted a Memorandum of Understanding in April calling on individual municipalities and the county of San Diego to each identify and facilitate emergency and permanent housing to reduce homelessness in East County. On Aug. 10, the county opened the first of those ventures: a...
Offender who walked away from San Diego reentry facility apprehended
Officials are searching for a 21-year-old man who walked away from a San Diego reentry program facility on Sunday.
Woman found dead inside burning Valencia Park home
Firefighters spent some time working on cutting through the roof of a Valencia Park house, where fire officials tell ABC 10News they found a woman dead inside.
NBC San Diego
Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Here's How to Get a Free Bundt in San Diego on Sept. 1
Who can say no to the taste of a buttery, sweet, and moist slice of birthday cake? And, to make it even more delicious, it’s free!. Even if Sept. 1 is not your birthday, you can still grab a free slice, because Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out free mini cakes to celebrate their birthday.
Firefighters battle 127-acre brush fire in Pine Valley
Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are helping firefighters with the Cleveland National Forest to battle a 20 to 30-acre fire in East County, officials announced Monday
Neighborhood battle brewing over apartment project in Clairemont
SAN DIEGO — A new 224-unit apartment complex is proposed for a site behind the Clairemont Village Shopping Center on Cowley Way. CBS 8 spoke with both the property owner and some neighbors who are upset about the size and scope of the project. “It’s unimaginable to think of...
Construction Begins for 145-Unit ‘Urban Village’ Apartments in National City
Two nonprofit organizations broke ground last week for a 145-unit affordable apartment complex less than half a mile from City Hall in National City. The urban village-style Kimball Highland Apartments are being developed by Community HousingWorks in partnership with San Ysidro Health and the city. “The Kimball Highland groundbreaking reinforces...
Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting
A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a...
San Diego Named on List of Top U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
Heads up San Diego, the National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual Vector Sectors list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure from vector pests for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of...
National City community activists mentor youth with street gang prevention
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Neighbors in National City continue to worry about the safety in their neighborhood. With crime still on the horizon, community activists in the city are taking to the streets to mentor young children. “Talking to people, doing presentations at schools. Denouncing gang violence and educating...
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego custody death
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A federal judge this week threw out the record $85 million civil rights verdict against San Diego County stemming from the death of Lucky Phounsy, who was beaten, tasered and hogtied in a struggle with nearly a dozen deputies in 2015. U.S. District Court Judge...
NBC San Diego
Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice
A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
