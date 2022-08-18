Read full article on original website
geauxcolonels.com
Colonels Suffer 1-0 Setback against Tarleton
THIBODAUX, La. - After battling to a scoreless draw for over 80 minutes, the Nicholls State University women's soccer team allowed a late goal to Tarleton as the visitors picked up a 1-0 victory Sunday in the final match of the Lester Bimah Battle on the Bayou at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex.
New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season
Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
fox8live.com
LSU starting QB decision ‘is going to happen pretty quickly’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since training camp kicked off over two weeks ago, head coach Brian Kelly has been asked the same question after each practice. Is there a starting quarterback yet? This past Saturday, Kelly alluded to a decision is near. “It’s pretty clear that it’s Nussmeier and it’s...
LSU Reveille
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after prolonged surge
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana are beginning to decrease after the state’s longest surge, according to a Louisiana Department of Health Official. The latest surge is the state’s sixth and was originally caused by the BA.2 variant but prolonged by the BA. 5 variant, causing many to refer to it as a “surge within a surge.”
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
nomadlawyer.org
Houma: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In houma, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In houma Louisiana. Located 88 kilometers southwest of New Orleans, Houma, Louisiana, is a charming town with a rich Cajun culture and world-renowned cuisine. Known as the Bayou Country, the area is made up of vast wetlands and mysterious swamps bordered by the bountiful Gulf of Mexico.
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
lsu.edu
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs man near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man Saturday from an offshore drilling platform approximately 7 miles West of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via cellphone at approximately 11:30 a.m. that a crewmember aboard an offshore drilling platform was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
houmatimes.com
Missing Houma woman last seen in Texas
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (August 19, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is releasing additional information in the Caitlyn Case investigation in hopes of narrowing the search area. During the course of the investigation, Special Agents have determined that 33-year-old Case’s last known location was in the...
NOLA.com
St. Anselm Catholics celebrate the jewel that is Madisonville
St. Anselm Catholic Church parishioners and friends recently gathered at the Castine Center in Mandeville to celebrate their 14th annual “Jewel of Madisonville” gala and auction. Monsignor Frank J. Giroir presided over the Patron Party before heading into the ballroom to help announce the winner of the 2022 GMS Acadia donated by Rainbow Northshore Buick. The auction tables carried a Mardi Gras color scheme with items including “Painting with a Priest," artwork, restaurant packages, and a special selection of Catholic artifacts, sculptures and homemade rosaries. Later in the evening, the patrons moved to the opposite side of the ballroom to enjoy a five-course dinner with wine pairings, followed by the musical musings of Three37.
houmatimes.com
Temporary closure scheduled for Tiger Drive Bridge
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Tiger Drive Bridge will temporarily close this week to undergo further evaluation. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the entire bridge will be shut down to motorists. Per Officials, the evaluation should be completed in one day, however weather conditions may force the road closure to extend into Thursday, August 25, 2022.
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
L'Observateur
UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Houma, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a 59-year-old man who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 50 square miles. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the deceased individual Saturday...
brproud.com
Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
