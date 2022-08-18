Read full article on original website
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash
Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169
A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane.
ATV driver crashes after leading deputies on chase in Randall
RANDALL, Minn. – An ATV driver is hospitalized after leading police on a chase that led to a crash Sunday evening in central Minnesota.Morrison County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over the 46-year-old driver in Randall just before 11 p.m. on suspicion of driving while impaired, but he sped off. He "eventually pulled into a yard" before he lost control and crashed. The driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of his injuries hasn't been released. The sheriff's office says criminal charges are pending against the driver, who they say was also operating the ATV despite having a revoked license.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Section of CSAH 30 to be Detoured Beginning Today (Monday)
Motorists are reminded that beginning today (Monday), the Wright County Highway Department will be closing a section of CSAH 30 in southern Wright County for a roadbed stabilization project. Officials say the closure will be at the intersection of CSAH 30 and CSAH 6 south of Howard Lake in Victor...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
KFYR-TV
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Richfield, MN man charged with negligent homicide after a fatal Morton County crash pleaded not guilty Friday. Investigators say on March 4, 37-year-old Hashi Shire was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
Eden Prairie Center: Man asked to see gun in Scheels, killed himself with it
Police say the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center Monday evening got the gun from a store employee. Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update Tuesday, confirming that the man who died was a 19-year-old who had asked a store worker if he could view a semi-automatic handgun in the retailer's gun department.
Court of Appeals rules in favor of township that abandoned Minnesota family's road
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Hillman Township, Minnesota in the legal battle over a family fighting the town's decision to remove their road. FOX 9 spoke with the Crisman family last year about the ongoing struggle in the small town...
Two teens injured in shooting at North Mississippi Regional Park
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a park in Minneapolis late Sunday. Minneapolis Parks Police confirmed it was called at 11:41 p.m. to North Mississippi Regional Park on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man had both been...
7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead
A chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles left a Brooklyn Center man dead and westbound I-94 closed for several hours Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol has provided an update to the Monday afternoon incident in Rogers, which happened in congestion shortly before 3 p.m. Traffic was stopped in the right...
Gunfire Damages Property in Brooklyn Park Neighborhood
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Another Case of Shots Fired. Brooklyn Park police are looking for the shooter responsible for unleashing a barrage of bullets in a neighborhood. The incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. Friday near the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive. Brandon Dittel was still cleaning up Monday morning...
Clearwater Bank Robbed, Suspect on the Loose
(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who robbed the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater Monday afternoon. Police say he walked in and implied he had a weapon before demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.
