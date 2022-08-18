Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
First-ever Houston Theater Week offers BOGO deals on more than 90 shows
The curtain has risen on the first-ever Houston Theater Week. August 22-29, Houston theater enthusiasts can purchase Buy One, Get One Free tickets on more than 90 different shows and performances for the upcoming 2022-2023 performing arts season. Discounted shows include those offered by Houston’s permanent resident companies: Houston Symphony,...
Click2Houston.com
Popular coffee shop La La Land Kind Café opens second Houston location in Montrose
HOUSTON – La La Land Kind Café is one of the most popular coffee shops in the country, with one of the highest followed accounts on TikTok. With nearly 6 million followers, the company has built its reputation on serving up insta-worthy drinks, as well as spreading kindness with each customer.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Casino games, food and the Texans!
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It’s a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he’ll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That’s Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
Click2Houston.com
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Click2Houston.com
Isaiah Washington in studio
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s an interview you’ll see first on Houston Life. We’re sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he’s hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Tigre, a pup who speaks Español
¡Hola! Les presento a Tigre, un cachorro que responde comandos en español! (Hi! Let me introduce you to Tigre, a pup who responds to commands in Spanish.) Tigre returned to the Houston Humane Society after a well-deserved vacation at PetSuites Missouri City, where he learned tricks such as sit, lay down, and stay.
Click2Houston.com
Goodbye Tex!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is saying goodbye to Tex. Tex became the Houston Life mascot in 2018. After four successful years on television, Tex is retiring and we’re sending him off with a celebration. Join us Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Meet...
Click2Houston.com
40 cent kolaches: Kolache Factory celebrating their 40th anniversary with Tuesday-only deals
HOUSTON – Breakfast just got better at Kolache Factory!. The popular kolache chain is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a special deal -- 40-cent kolaches only on Tuesday, Sept. 13!. According to a spokesperson for Kolache Factory, there will be special deals every Tuesday until the 40th anniversary, beginning...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are the most powerful images from Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Five years ago. It really does feel like yesterday. Like yesterday when the meteorologists started talking about more than 40 inches of rain headed toward our area. I remember it. You probably do, too. Whether it’s five years or 15 or 20 years, snapshots of that time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
New class at HISD’s Sharpstown International School helps students with emotional support
HOUSTON – As Houston ISD returns to school, Sharpstown International School has started a new class to help support students emotionally. “We all know that there’s more to learning than what you do in the classroom. How things are going? How you’re feeling? Those components outside of school,” said Principal Luis Landa.
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2+ Extended Weather Coverage
A strong line of storms will move into Southeast Texas overnight. Lightning, street flooding and damaging winds are possible -- with the highest risk in areas northeast of Houston. KPRC 2+ will stream live radar images throughout the night to help you track the threat where you live. Then join...
Click2Houston.com
Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes dies after battle with mental health issues, wife confirms
HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has died after a battle with mental health issues, his wife, Melissa Rootes, confirmed on social media Monday evening. Melissa said that 56-year-old Jamey passed away on Sunday in Houston. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area leaders join ‘Safe Walk Home Northside’ program to kick off HISD school year
HOUSTON – As Houston ISD schools begin the school year, the “Safe Walk Home Northside” program continued its mission of making the community safe for students who walk to and from school. Program volunteers hosted Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Representative Christina Morales, Commissioner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
School lunches amid inflation: This is how to build healthy meals for your kids as grocery prices soar
HOUSTON – If you’re stumped on how to make school lunches that are healthy and cost-effective as the nation grapples with inflation, expert Courtney Cary, senior registered dietitian in the Department of Medicine – Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine, has got you. Ad. Cary...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland All-Stars to face undefeated Honolulu, Hawaii team in Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT – The undefeated Pearland All-Stars Little League team is getting ready for game two at the World Series on Monday night when they will face Hawaii, another team that hasn’t lost. “Definitely going to be a harder game than it was, more competition. But you know, that’s...
Click2Houston.com
ALL ABOARD: 3 cruise deals to save big on your next vacation
HOUSTON – If you’re looking for your next getaway, cruises continue to be a pretty solid travel bargain. Gabe Saglie, a travel expert with Travelzoo, shares what you need to know before booking your next cruise. Many major cruise lines have waived vaccination-proof requirements and softened test mandates...
Click2Houston.com
HISD makes food pantries more accessible to local communities
HOUSTON – This year, food pantries at Houston ISD schools have grown and have become more accessible to the local communities. “Sometimes they (students) do come in and they’re like, ‘We don’t have anything to eat at home. I only had the snack that you gave me,’” said Diana Paca, an HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist.
Comments / 0