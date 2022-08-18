ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

First-ever Houston Theater Week offers BOGO deals on more than 90 shows

The curtain has risen on the first-ever Houston Theater Week. August 22-29, Houston theater enthusiasts can purchase Buy One, Get One Free tickets on more than 90 different shows and performances for the upcoming 2022-2023 performing arts season. Discounted shows include those offered by Houston's permanent resident companies: Houston Symphony,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we're introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that's viral on TikTok. He's known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He'll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Casino games, food and the Texans!

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston Texans season premiere like no other. It's a combination of sport, food and casino games! James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande is teaming up with the Texans and he'll join us in studio to give us the play-by-play of what to expect at this season premiere party! That's Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that's become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It's so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Isaiah Washington in studio

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it's an interview you'll see first on Houston Life. We're sitting down with actor Isaiah Washington (Grey's Anatomy). On Thursday, Washington will have his directorial movie debut and he's hosting the movie premiere in Houston!. Washington is also...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Tigre, a pup who speaks Español

¡Hola! Les presento a Tigre, un cachorro que responde comandos en español! (Hi! Let me introduce you to Tigre, a pup who responds to commands in Spanish.) Tigre returned to the Houston Humane Society after a well-deserved vacation at PetSuites Missouri City, where he learned tricks such as sit, lay down, and stay.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Goodbye Tex!

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is saying goodbye to Tex. Tex became the Houston Life mascot in 2018. After four successful years on television, Tex is retiring and we're sending him off with a celebration. Join us Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Meet...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are the most powerful images from Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Five years ago. It really does feel like yesterday. Like yesterday when the meteorologists started talking about more than 40 inches of rain headed toward our area. I remember it. You probably do, too. Whether it's five years or 15 or 20 years, snapshots of that time...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2+ Extended Weather Coverage

A strong line of storms will move into Southeast Texas overnight. Lightning, street flooding and damaging winds are possible -- with the highest risk in areas northeast of Houston. KPRC 2+ will stream live radar images throughout the night to help you track the threat where you live. Then join...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

ALL ABOARD: 3 cruise deals to save big on your next vacation

HOUSTON – If you're looking for your next getaway, cruises continue to be a pretty solid travel bargain. Gabe Saglie, a travel expert with Travelzoo, shares what you need to know before booking your next cruise. Many major cruise lines have waived vaccination-proof requirements and softened test mandates...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD makes food pantries more accessible to local communities

HOUSTON – This year, food pantries at Houston ISD schools have grown and have become more accessible to the local communities. "Sometimes they (students) do come in and they're like, 'We don't have anything to eat at home. I only had the snack that you gave me,'" said Diana Paca, an HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist.
HOUSTON, TX

