Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint
SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
Tilray's CBD100 Approved For Clinical Trials In Australia And New Zealand By The Natural Health Science Foundation
Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has received approval and verification from The Natural Health Science Foundation ("NHSF") of its flagship product, Tilray Purified Oral Solution (“OS”) CBD100, to be used in clinical trials in Australia and New Zealand. George Polimenakos, general manager,...
FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Synlogic's Rare Genetic Disorder Drug
SYNB1353 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers. Aoife Brennan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The FDA's Fast Track designation reinforces our conviction for the urgent need for new treatments for HCU as well as the promising non-clinical data we have generated in the program to date.”
Freedom Biosciences Gets $10.5M In Seed Financing For Psychedelics Research, This Is What We Know
Freedom Biosciences achieved a major $10.5 million in a seed financing round in which MBX Capital, PsyMed Ventures, Village Global and The Yale Startup, among others, participated. The clinical-stage biotech company, which develops therapeutics based on various psychedelics to treat major depressive disorder, will use the funds to advance its...
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Gold Lion Announces LOI with Elcora Advanced Materials to begin Exploration of a Manganese Mining License in Morocco
Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / August 18, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") GL GLIOF (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce the development and exploration of a manganese mine in Morocco by signing a letter of intent dated August 10, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire a 50% interest in a mining license (the "License") from Ermazon SARL ("Ermazon"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. ("Elcora"). Ermazon has applied for the exploitation license of the manganese concession which will fortify ongoing strategies to supply battery and electric vehicle end-users.
Maxim: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Raise Estimates on Expected Contributions from M&A, Positive on the South East Asia E-commerce Market
New York, 23 August 2022 – Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Inc. SOPA (“SoPa”). SOPA is in the early stages of building an online South East Asian company. Luxury store, Leflair, was the primary revenue contributor for 2Q22. Other businesses are food and beverage online support, online delivery companies Handycart and Pushkart (bought during 1Q22), and Mangan.ph (2Q22), as well as Gorilla Networks, a telecom MVNO (early June '22). SOPA is also starting a loyalty points offering. Maxim believes there should be significant cross-selling opportunities and organic growth in the future. Specifically, Maxim believes Thoughtful Media can market the Company's other brands and the food delivery and luxury brand businesses can be expanded geographically. Maxim has a positive view on the SEA market given faster-than-expected growth rates, increasing mobile and ecommerce penetration, younger populations, travel opening back up, and the opportunity to consolidate smaller companies.
Volkswagen Eyes Stake In Canadian Mining Business: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY is planning to enter the mining business in Canada, Reuters reported, citing Handelsblatt daily. The move will ensure the automaker's raw material supply for battery production. "We are not opening any mines of our own, but we want to acquire stakes in Canadian mines and mine operators,"...
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Sony PlayStation Faces Multi-Billion UK Class Action
Sony Group Corp SONY PlayStation faced a potential opt-out U.K. class action suit for allegedly overcharging for games and in-game purchases, Bloomberg reports. Any U.K. buyer of digital games or extra content on their console or through the PlayStation store since August 2016 is a plaintiff. London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal...
Bosch-Backed Autonomous Driving Startup From China Mulls $500M IPO
China-based Guangzhou WeRide Technology Co is considering a potential $500 million initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the situation. The driverless technology startup is working with advisers on the potential listing and is weighing the U.S and Hong Kong markets. According to the people, if WeRide chooses...
GE Workers In Alabama Launch Union Organizing Campaign For Better Pay & Job Security: Reuters
Workers at General Electric Co GE plant in Alabama have launched a campaign to form a union for better pay and job security, reported Reuters. The Auburn, Alabama plant employs 179 workers and builds a fuel nozzle on the widely used LEAP jet engine, which powers planes of Airbus SE EADSY and Boeing Co BA.
US Manufacturing Index Likely To Ease Further To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM reporting mixed quarterly results after the closing bell. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET....
Amazon Upgrades Warehouse AC Following Heat Complaints, Worker Death
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN upgraded the air conditioning system at a New Jersey warehouse where it blamed a worker's death during a heat wave in July on a "personal medical condition," CNBC reports quoting NBC News. Amazon reportedly installed an extensive new ducting system on the ground floor of the warehouse...
Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
