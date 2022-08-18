Read full article on original website
Crawford County sheriff speaks on violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Sheriff Jimmy Damante of Crawford County said he will take appropriate action in the wake ofthe violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas, that was captured on video. "The conduct that appears in the video that is circulating is not indicative of the Crawford County Sheriff's Department...
Fort Smith and Van Buren students return to class
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith and Van Buren Public Schools started their fall semester of classes Monday morning. Bill Hollenbeck, Fort Smith Schools police chief, wants the public to keep an eye out for students heading back to school this week, whether they're walking, biking or waiting for the bus.
Fort Smith police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Police said 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was hit around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue. Police are searching for the...
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
