Anaheim, CA

disneytips.com

All You Need To Know About Walt Disney World Club Level

There are plenty of Walt Disney World Resort hotels to choose from when it comes to visiting Lake Buena Vista. With 22 Resort hotels to choose from, there is something for every budget. For Guests who are looking to stay in a spacious Guest room that has its own balcony...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Reveals Another Update on Splash Mountain Retheme

As we prepare for the iconic Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to be forever changed, Disney is revealing another update on the nostalgic attraction’s new theme. In June 2020, The Walt Disney Company announced it will be removing Splash Mountain’s current theme featuring...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World

Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

How to Show Walt Disney World Cast Members Appreciation

Cast Members are a crucial part of the Disney experience for all Guests. From simple interactions like greeting Guests to making magical moments or providing assistance, Cast Members can really take a Guest’s Disney vacation to the next level. But how do you thank a Cast Member?. Showing your...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed From Yet Another Disney Park Soundtrack

Splash Mountain is one of the most recognized log flume attractions in the world, with rides at Disneyland Park, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland. Stateside, Disney has already announced that the classic attraction will be replaced by ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,’ a new ride using the same system that picks up at the end of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009).
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar’ Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for Theaters

Disney and 20th Century confirmed Tuesday that James Cameron’s award-winning movie Avatar — still the top-grossing film of all time — will return to theaters nationwide and overseas on Sept. 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range. The rerelease of Avatar comes three months before the highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water hits the big screen around the globe, including on Dec. 16 in North America. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August'Grease' Returning to AMC Theatres in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Avatar...
MOVIES

