Disney and 20th Century confirmed Tuesday that James Cameron's award-winning movie Avatar — still the top-grossing film of all time — will return to theaters nationwide and overseas on Sept. 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range. The rerelease of Avatar comes three months before the highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water hits the big screen around the globe, including on Dec. 16 in North America.

MOVIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO