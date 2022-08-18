ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Kept a Huge Life Event Secret While Working in the White House

Click here to read the full article. There were not many things during the Donald Trump administration that were kept quiet, but one new detail about his special adviser, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is surprising just about everyone. Ivanka Trump’s husband is revealing in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. The memoir, which will be out Aug. 23, shares that Kushner learned about his illness while on Air Force One en route to Texas. It was White House physician Sean Conley who delivered the bad news to him. “‘Your...
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband's inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Donald Trump asked daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, Jared Kushner says in upcoming memoir

Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, per Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir. Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton, per the memoir, seen by The Hill. He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein's election recount, Kushner writes. Donald Trump asked his daughter...
The New York Times' Review Of Jared Kushner's Book Has Twitter In Hysterics

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The New York Times Book Review is considered " one of the most influential, if not most august, institutions in American letters," as The Nation put it. Millions of readers rely on the reviews to determine their next summer read or deep-think purchase. The Times' opinions can send a new release flying off bookstore shelves and into carts on Amazon or sink it down to the bottom of the remainder heap.
What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
How 'Loyal Dog' Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
