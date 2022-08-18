ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Kensley Feltner announces college commitment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSAZ

Paintsville wins on the road Friday night

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paintsville Tigers defeated Floyd Central Friday night by a final of 21-14 to get their first win of the 2022 season. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Pikeville, KY
Sports
Pikeville, KY
Football
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Pikeville, KY
Education
City
Corbin, KY
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
DANVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Panthers#Pigskin#Previews#American Football#Highschoolsports#Catholic#Central
wymt.com

Mild and muggy air on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wymt.com

Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
HAZARD, KY
WSAZ

Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting; neighbors react

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Spotty showers and storms possible this weekend, some strong at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend, and some of those could pack a punch. Stay weather aware!. Scattered showers and storms are possible into tonight. It will not rain everywhere, but you may need the umbrella at times. We are also watching out for some patchy fog, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Spotty showers and storms possible overnight, Summer sizzle set to return next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we close out the weekend, and we are also watching for another round of Summer heat to return by midweek. The weather will start to calm down later tonight. Isolated showers are possible overnight, but the severe weather threat quickly comes to a close. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy