wymt.com
Kensley Feltner announces college commitment
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - August 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few lightning delays can’t stop the feeling of another season of high school football and another season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime! You can catch all the action from around the mountains in the player above!
WSAZ
Paintsville wins on the road Friday night
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paintsville Tigers defeated Floyd Central Friday night by a final of 21-14 to get their first win of the 2022 season. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
wymt.com
Letcher Central defeats Shelby Valley in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cougars opened the season with a win on their field in the first Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week of 2022. Play went down to the final seconds, with a final score of 52-48. Letcher Central trailed by 20 points in the first half. The...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Flash flood warnings after early strong storms Sunday
UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Boone, Lincoln and Logan Counties until 2:30 p.m. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says they have responded to 13 calls for service in relation to heavy rains and flooding in their area. They are advising residents to stay away from swift-moving water and to […]
wchstv.com
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wymt.com
Mild and muggy air on the way this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
wymt.com
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER TELLS LOUISA ROTARY HE HAS $40 MILLION VISION AND NOW NEEDS “DIME TAX”
On Thursday August 18, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a weekly scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club Vice President Thomas Bradley welcomed Rotarians and Guests. Louisa Rotary President Harold Slone was absent. Rotarians Sherry Compton, Willa Cook and Ellen Taylor at...
wymt.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
wymt.com
Ohio volunteers partner with EKY food project to serve flood victims
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Hazel Green Food Project in Wolfe County are committed to not only ensuring that everyone in need is fed, but that they also have any other supplies they need. “We believe that everybody deserves help,” said Nicky Stacy, Hazel Green Food Project...
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
WSAZ
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
wymt.com
Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
WSAZ
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting; neighbors react
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
wymt.com
Spotty showers and storms possible this weekend, some strong at times
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend, and some of those could pack a punch. Stay weather aware!. Scattered showers and storms are possible into tonight. It will not rain everywhere, but you may need the umbrella at times. We are also watching out for some patchy fog, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s.
wymt.com
Spotty showers and storms possible overnight, Summer sizzle set to return next week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we close out the weekend, and we are also watching for another round of Summer heat to return by midweek. The weather will start to calm down later tonight. Isolated showers are possible overnight, but the severe weather threat quickly comes to a close. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-60s.
