"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Navy Times
Battle over new Naval Academy golf course is a double bogey
Plans to develop a second golf course near the Naval Academy have been scrapped, for now, with the Navy citing two competing proposals and conservation as a reason to grind planning to a halt. The decision follows a concept proposal to construct an 18-hole golf course at the Greenbury Point...
Navy Times
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help — again
The Pentagon on Monday once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona. According to a copy of a letter to the city reviewed by The Associated Press, the Defense...
