Aged care homes struggling to meet staffing needs are increasingly relying on externally contracted care workers to make up shortfalls. However, our new study, shows homes that rely more heavily on externally contracted care staff provide significantly worse quality of care. With the government convening a national jobs and skills summit next week, much attention is focused on addressing current staff shortages across the economy. Legislation has just been passed to increase the numbers of workers in aged care homes, and our research indicates workers’ employment conditions are critical to ensuring higher quality of care is provided to senior...

HEALTH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO