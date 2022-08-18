ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Kensley Feltner announces college commitment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night. For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice

Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
Mild and muggy air on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
Spotty showers and storms possible overnight, Summer sizzle set to return next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we close out the weekend, and we are also watching for another round of Summer heat to return by midweek. The weather will start to calm down later tonight. Isolated showers are possible overnight, but the severe weather threat quickly comes to a close. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT

