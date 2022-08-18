Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kensley Feltner announces college commitment
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - August 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few lightning delays can’t stop the feeling of another season of high school football and another season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime! You can catch all the action from around the mountains in the player above!
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night. For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.
wdrb.com
UK cheerleaders use their unique skills to help clean school in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the University of Kentucky cheerleading team donated a full set of uniforms to Letcher County High School when they saw the devastating flooding that hit the region. The team in eastern Kentucky lost nearly everything, and the Wildcats and their head coach, Ryan Martin...
q95fm.net
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
wymt.com
Mild and muggy air on the way this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wymt.com
EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries
A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.
wymt.com
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
wymt.com
Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
wymt.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
wymt.com
Ohio volunteers partner with EKY food project to serve flood victims
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Hazel Green Food Project in Wolfe County are committed to not only ensuring that everyone in need is fed, but that they also have any other supplies they need. “We believe that everybody deserves help,” said Nicky Stacy, Hazel Green Food Project...
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
wymt.com
Spotty showers and storms possible overnight, Summer sizzle set to return next week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible as we close out the weekend, and we are also watching for another round of Summer heat to return by midweek. The weather will start to calm down later tonight. Isolated showers are possible overnight, but the severe weather threat quickly comes to a close. We stay partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-60s.
clayconews.com
ARREST ON HIGHWAY 80 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY DURING TRESPASSING INVESTIGATION
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 7:10 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Tracey Cottongim, 52 of Willow Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputies were dispatched to a...
