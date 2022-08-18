ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Comments / 17

Kelly Orisini
4d ago

so, are they going to be facing charges? they both shot each other so shouldn't they both be charged after the hospital fixed them up? I hate that they never give updates to stories n they always say they will...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
DADE CITY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested for killing 1 year old in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA- The Tampa Police Department has arrested a suspect linked to the death of an infant in his care. Just before 3:00PM on August 1, 2022, TPD responded to a call of a one-year-old child who was not breathing at an apartment located on the 6700 block of Woodville St. After being transported to Saint Joseph's Hospital, the child was later pronounced deceased.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Woman identified as burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police identified the body found on fire in an alley last week. Monday, police said the body was identified as 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead. County records show she has lived in Gulfport and Clearwater, and was most recently described as a transient in December 2021.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RadarOnline

Suspect Arrested For Killing Man In April He Claimed He Last Saw Asleep In Recliner, Authorities Say

A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead in his Florida home last spring, Radar has learned. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Mogilevsky, 48, on Aug. 19 and charged him with first-degree murder.According to court documents obtained by WFLA, the victim was found dead on April 28, and a medical examiner said he was shot multiple times.Mogilevsky allegedly told investigators that on the night the man was murdered, he and a second person, who authorities have not publicly named, brought him from Tampa to the victim's home in Pinellas County. He then claimed he left the victim in a recliner, where he fell asleep.The investigation determined, however, the timeline of events didn’t add up, and a confidential witness claimed Mogilevsky planned the victim’s murder, according to deputies and reported by WFLA.Authorities said evidence in the case also backed up the witness's claims.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Driver killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. - A driver is dead after crashing nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer in east Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Lithia on State Road 674, east of Katie Stanaland Road. According to FHP, a 30-year-old...
LITHIA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
HOLIDAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Pasco Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iontb.com

Man critically injured in Clearwater crash on Gulf to Bay Boulevard

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The single vehicle crash occurred on Gulf to Bay Boulevard under McMullen Booth Road. An elderly male patient was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a...
thegabber.com

Gun Stolen From Boat While Family Lunches in Gulfport

Someone stole a gun from a duffle bag left on the deck of a boat dock at the Gulfport Casino on Aug. 12. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said a Ruger .380 pistol was in a stolen duffel bag, which the family left “in plain sight on the deck” of their boat while they ate lunch in Gulfport.
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy