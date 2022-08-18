ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
DADE CITY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Southbound I-75 reopens hours after deadly crash

TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard for over five hours Thursday, snarling traffic during rush hour. According to troopers, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m., when the driver of an SUV lost control for...
TAMPA, FL
iontb.com

Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Teen bicyclist survives crash at dangerous South Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. - A teenage bicyclist survived, what witnesses said, could have been a deadly accident Friday morning at an intersection in South Tampa that's known by neighbors as a dangerous corner. Cohen Wills told FOX 13 he was driving down South Lois Avenue, approaching Bay to Bay Boulevard and...
TAMPA, FL

