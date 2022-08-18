Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, FloridaEvie M.Spring Hill, FL
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha Melani
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
10NEWS
Major traffic delays following overnight crash along northbound I-75 in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Fowler and Fletcher avenues in Hillsborough County were shut down throughout the morning following an overnight crash. Drivers headed through Thonotosassa were detoured off of I-75 NB at Fowler Avenue and allowed back on the interstate at the following...
I-75 North reopens after multiple crashes, fuel spill
A stretch of Interstate 75 reopened Tuesday morning after crews finished cleaning up a fuel spill from vehicles that were involved in a crash on Monday night.
Driver dead after near head-on crash with semi-truck in Lithia
The crash happened in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road at about 6 a.m.
1 hurt in crash that shut down traffic lights on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard under McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash, which happened just after 11:30 a.m. An adult man was taken to a local hospital with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
FHP: Driver intentionally crashes into marked trooper's car in Tampa after I-75 chase
TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers arrested two women, one of who is accused of crashing her car into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after a multi-highway chase across Hillsborough County. The Lakeland Police Department says around 1:16 p.m. Monday, three women walked into an Ulta Beauty location in North Lakeland...
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Hillsborough Ave
A pedestrian died late Saturday night in Tampa after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
11-Year-Old Lutz Boy Dies After Truck Collides With His Bicycle On Sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed after being hit by a truck on Sunday in Pinellas County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge pickup truck towing a boat trailer was traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane, south of
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup driving on sidewalk in Palm Harbor
An 11-year-old boy from Lutz died after being hit by a car driving on the sidewalk on Sunday.
Bicyclist dies days after hit-and-run in Clearwater
The Clearwater Police Department said a bicyclist who was injured in a hit-and-run died from his injuries on Friday.
pasconewsonline.com
US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
fox13news.com
Southbound I-75 reopens hours after deadly crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard for over five hours Thursday, snarling traffic during rush hour. According to troopers, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m., when the driver of an SUV lost control for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa police investigate after a car hit and killed person crossing road
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a person was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa. The driver of the car reportedly remained at the scene of the crash. Authorities say they have closed eastbound...
iontb.com
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach
Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
Police Investigating After Woman’s Body Found Burning In St. Pete Alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman’s body was found burning in a St. Petersburg alley and police need your help. On Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at around 12:42 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire in the alley behind
Lightning strike starts fire at Hillsborough County apartment complex, firefighters say
Hillsborough County firefighters said an apartment caught fire Monday morning after it was struck by lightning the night before.
Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Teen bicyclist survives crash at dangerous South Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenage bicyclist survived, what witnesses said, could have been a deadly accident Friday morning at an intersection in South Tampa that's known by neighbors as a dangerous corner. Cohen Wills told FOX 13 he was driving down South Lois Avenue, approaching Bay to Bay Boulevard and...
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Comments / 0