Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Next Block Expo Is Aiming to Become the Biggest Blockchain Festival in Europe
First edition will be held in Berlin, Germany, 23-24 November 2022 with more than 5000 attendees. In 4 months from now, the Berlin Station will be the most important place in the European blockchain map, linking together the most important names from blockchain. “We are bringing founders, investors and blockchain...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: ConsenSys Highlights 5 Misconceptions About Ethereum’s “Merge” Upgrade
On Monday (August 22), blockchain technology company ConsenSys said that there are still five common misconceptions about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” upgrade, which marks the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how ConsenSys describes what it does:. “ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We...
Partisia Blockchain Foundation Appoints Former Cardano Foundation General Secretary to Chart and Oversee Growth and Operations
ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Partisia Blockchain Foundation, an independent non-profit foundation with the sole purpose of supporting Partisia Blockchain, the world’s most advanced internet-privacy infrastructure, announces the appointment of Hinrich Pfeifer to the position of Chief Operations Officer. Hinrich will work alongside co-founders, Kurt Nielsen, Peter Frandsen and Brian Gallagher, to scale the foundation and support the blockchain expansion and on-chain solutions to real-world problems, such as self-sovereign digital identity, trade finance gaps, humanitarian monetary aid, or fight against cybercrime or counterfeiting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005311/en/ Hinrich Pfeifer, Chief Operating Officer of the Partisia Blockchain Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Indian crypto entrepreneur’s blockchain venture seeks seed funding at $200 million valuation
Shetty is raising $20 million to $30 million in a seed financing round for his blockchain startup Shardeum, sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. The funding round proposes to value the startup at about $200 million, the sources added. The Spartan Group, Struck Crypto, Big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emerging Technologies Ushering the Life Sciences Industry Into the Metaverse, According to Accenture Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Accenture’s (NYSE: ACN) Life Sciences Technology Vision 2022 report explores the technology trends that will transform how biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies solve manufacturing and device problems, improve equity in clinical trial participation and build more resilient supply chains to provide patients and healthcare professionals with more personalized experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005076/en/ How people experience the internet is being reimagined, and enterprises need to be ready for what comes next. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Business Insider
How to invest in blockchain, the high-risk but high-potential technology behind bitcoin and other digital transactions
Investing in blockchain technology has become hot due to its role as the database for cryptocurrencies and digital transactions. You can invest in blockchain technology via stocks of companies that offer cryptocurrency-related services or are developing other industrial applications for it. Despite its growth potential, blockchain technology should be seen...
Morocco’s Startups Bring International Fleet Management Into the Digital Age
As a key facilitator of intercontinental trade, Morocco plays a critical role in the global logistics space. Home to Africa’s largest port by cargo capacity in Tangier Med, numerous shipping routes connect Morocco to Spain at the only land border between Europe and North Africa. This gives Morocco a unique position in trade corridors between the two regions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Krikey Accelerates Development Of Its New Web3 Metaverse Game With UserTesting
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that augmented reality NFT gaming startup, Krikey, has utilized UserTesting to help develop its newly launched project SolarPups. SolarPups is a new Web3 game built on the Flow blockchain. Krikey turned to the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to query customers for nearly every aspect of the game including sketches of the SolarPups’ eyes, fur, tail and toe beans, as well as the website and game functionality. Knowing how customers feel about product concepts before launching development cycles can help companies develop products that bring joy to consumers. Leveraging human insight across the product development process paid off for SolarPups with a sold-out pre-sale of 200 NFT dogs within hours of launch. UserTesting will be buying their first NFTs, a custom litter of blue UserTesting SolarPups, and gifting them internally to employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005513/en/ Krikey Tapped UserTesting in the Development of SolarPups (Graphic: Business Wire)
Swiss Startup PeakData Raises $12M in Series A
Swiss HealthTech startup PeakData raised €12.1 million ($12 million) in a Series A round led by AlbionVC, which also saw participation from Octopus Ventures and Heal Capital. PeakData has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that identifies and monitors the most relevant and impactful healthcare professionals (HCP) for pharmaceutical...
u.today
Seedify Announces Cross-Chain Integrations with the Ethereum Network to Boost Growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
Startup East Goes Global Raises $1M to Connect Artists to Chinese Market
China-focused marketing company, East Goes Global, recently raised $1 million in a seed funding round, bringing its valuation to $10 million. East Goes Global is based in Los Angeles and provides a platform to connect U.S. entertainers to China and its rapidly growing consumer market. The startup has worked with artists like John Legend, Will Smith, and the Chainsmokers, by helping to market and promote their content across Chinese multimedia platforms. Andrew Spalter, founder and CEO of East Goes Global, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase’s ENS integration goes live
Coinbase‘s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) integration is live, changing wallet usernames to an ENS subdomain of Coinbase IDs. Users can change their ENS names once a year and use them in any manner they choose to, as long as it complies with Coinbase’s Subdomain Terms — which have yet to be announced.
itechpost.com
Telegram Looks Into Auctioning NFT-Like Smart Contracts for Usernames, Channel Links
Telegram is thinking about auctioning usernames, groups, and channel links. This idea was suggested by Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov. It has been proposed that the marketplace could use "NFT-like smart contracts" in order to conduct auctions for usernames that are in high demand. The success of the auction that The...
u.today
Dogecoin Now Favored by BSC Investors, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bidgely Selected as the Technology Service Provider for Energy Theft Solution By Ministry of Power, Gol in ‘Powerthon 2022’
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Bidgely, a global technology service provider (TSP), has been selected by REC Ltd., a CPSE under MoP, GoI to participate in Ministry of Power, GoI Technology Incubation Challenge Powerthon 2022, which was organized in collaboration with SINE incubation lab of IIT Bombay. From among 200 applicants and 18 ultimate technology solution providers chosen to participate, Bidgely was the only provider selected for energy theft detection in support of the national Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to reduce losses across India up to 15 percent by 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005062/en/ Bidgely collaborates with India’s Ministry of Power, World Bank and state utilities to detect and resolve the country’s energy misuse. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KLAS: Imprivata SSO – Benefits & Challenges of Deep Adoption
– Recent KLAS research reveals that Imprivata—whose single sign-on solution has a large healthcare footprint—is currently the only vendor to offer a broad digital identity platform. – Building on that research, a new report explores the potential benefits and challenges of deeply adopting Imprivata’s offerings. Insights come from...
Today in Crypto: DTCC Debuts Private Blockchain for Settlements; CryptoPunks NFT Floor Price Overtakes Bored Apes
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a post-trade market infrastructure for the financial services industry around the world, debuted a distributed ledger technology (DLT) with its new Project Ion platform, a company news release said Monday (Aug. 22). Project Ion is parallel processing around 100,000 bilateral equity transactions a...
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Says Cardano Is Still His "Greatest Passion"
In a recent Twitter thread, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson says that Cardano remains his “greatest passion.”. Hoskinson claims that he’s “not going anywhere,” underscoring his commitment to the project. The cryptocurrency mogul believes that Cardano could potentially change the lives of “billions” of people....
Benzinga
The Last Digital Frontier: How One Company Plans To Close A Digital Divide Through Services In Underserved Communities
To the casual eye, digital currency and on-line communications intertwine with all aspects of life: It plays a part in how we live our everyday lives. What is the digital divide? It can be defined as an “uneven distribution of information and communication technologies in society.”. Simply put, we...
Comments / 0