Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Funds from opioid lawsuit begin flowing to area localities
Area municipalities have begun receiving payments from a 2018 lawsuit that won damages from opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies to help compensate for the devastating effects the pain killers caused individuals, families and society throughout Southwest Virginia. Washington County, Virginia, has received more than $40,000 as part of a...
Your View | Naming the new school on the hill
When naming a school now days it seems that it is easy to offend people without intending to. Maybe the Bristol Virginia School Board should follow the example set by their counterparts in Bristol, Tennessee and not use a person’s name for a school building — thus Bristol Tennessee Middle School.
School Board confronts commissioners over support staff salary increases
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Members of the Sullivan County Tennessee School Board made an appearance during Thursday's Sullivan County Commission meeting to address the statement and resolution presented by Commissioner Herschel Glover and co-sponsored by Commissioner Dwight King regarding a proposed 5% increase for salaries for support staff in the county school system.
United Way kicks off campaign for $1 million goal
The United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia kicked off its annual fundraising campaign Friday to bring in $1 million in contributions, with 10% of the goal already on the board. The Bristol Casino donated $100,000 to the United Way during its July 8 grand opening ceremony. United Way Executive...
Six weeks in, Virginia's first casino has exceeded expectations
BRISTOL, Va. – Citizens of Alaska, where are you?. The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, celebrated six weeks of operation Friday and during that time has documented guests from 49 states. Alaska is the lone holdout. Virginia’s first casino has attracted thousands of visitors to the former Bristol Mall and operators admit the response has far exceeded their expectations.
Teacher shortages not a concern for local school districts
Local school districts aren’t scrambling to hire teachers, despite reports of a national teacher shortage. In Bristol, Tennessee, the city school system has filled all its teaching positions to begin the school year, according to Rebecca House, public relations coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The district does have a few openings for part-time positions like educational assistants, substitutes and nutrition staff, as well as full-time custodial positions.
Meadowview man charged with arson, vandalism after high-speed chase
ABINGDON, Va. – A man from Meadowview, Virginia, is behind bars Sunday following a high-speed chase from Abingdon, Virginia, to Johnson County, Tennessee. Saturday at 12:27 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 block of Watauga Road in Abingdon.
COVID continues to surge across region; 15 more dead
New cases of COVID-19 rose 14% across this region in recent days, fueled by a nearly 25% increase across Southwest Virginia. More than 3,900 new cases were diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including nearly 2,500 in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties from Aug. 6-13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That is 8.7% higher than the nearly 2,300 cases diagnosed during the prior week.
Bandy, Virginia man dies in single-vehicle crash
A Bandy, Virginia man is dead following a Sunday, Aug. 14 crash in Tazewell County, Virginia. Lindsey Deel, Jr., 35, died at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP). The VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637, one mile...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
VHSL ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Hurley, Honaker, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell, Union, J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Wise Central among preseason winners
Freshman Blake Robinson scored on a two-point conversion run with 3:13 remaining as Chilhowie eked out a 21-20 triumph over Tazewell on Friday night in an exciting VHSL Benefit Football Game. Chilhowie drew within 20-19 on sophomore Jake Russell’s touchdown run and then took the lead for good as Robinson...
E&H prepares for first game in SAC
EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps head football coach Curt Newsome recently received a prime motivational tool. As E&H enters its first year in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, the Wasps were picked to finish next-to-last in a poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.
David Crockett stops Sullivan East, 49-38
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – J.C. Simmons glanced in the direction of the scoreboard at Sullivan East High and barked, to no one in particular, “Can someone wipe the scoreboard, please?!?”. The frustration was understandable, following East’s 49-38 loss to David Crockett Friday night to open the 2022 football...
Gate City takes 33-28 win over VHS in benefit game
BRISTOL, Va. – Gate City Blue Devils head football coach Jeremy Houseright entered Friday’s VHSL Benefit game against Virginia High with one basic goal. “We just wanted to get better from last week,” Houseright said. Mission accomplished. Behind a powerful offensive line and the relentless work of...
Patrick Henry's Tyler Barrett imposing on the O-Line
EMORY, Va. – Running back J-Kwon McFail happened to be discussing teammate Tyler Barrett prior to practice nearly two weeks ago when almost on cue the offensive lineman darkened the doorway of Patrick Henry High School’s fieldhouse with his 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame. “I mean look at how big...
J.I Burton motivated in 2022 after a disappointing 2021 season
ORTON, Va. – Jacob Caudill was confounded. As the second weekend in November rolled around in 2021, J.I. Burton High School’s gridiron boss had unexpected time on his hands. For the first time in his football life, his calendar did not feature postseason plans of any kind. He...
