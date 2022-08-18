Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Patty Barnes
Patty Vilate Barnes, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 20, 2022 at her home. Patty was born November 2, 1934, in Lewiston, Utah, to Ivan Abraham Hodges and Eva Hendricks Hodges. She grew up and attended schools in the Lewiston area and moved to Idaho Falls when she was 13 years old. She attended Central Junior High and one year at Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Excelsis Beauty School.
eastidahonews.com
Ted Dean Christensen
Ted Dean Christensen, 67, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away August 18, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Ted Christensen was born to Joan and Percy Christensen on July 10,1955. He was one of five children. He grew up in Richmond, Hansen, and Pocatello, Idaho and graduated in 1973 from Hansen High School. He attended Idaho State University and received a bachelor’s degree in Business. He loved to spend time with his parents, siblings, and extended family. They were very important to him.
eastidahonews.com
Natalie Bernabee
Natalie Jill Ker Bernabee, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 18, 2022, at her home. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign
IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
eastidahonews.com
Jack Yasaitis
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Kearney Ward, 1860 Kearney. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bingham County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
eastidahonews.com
Museum of Idaho to hold major black-tie fundraising gala
IDAHO FALLS – Break out your best threads. The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is throwing a party. The museum is holding its third annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, August 26. The goal of the event is to raise money needed to maintain the building, provide educational programs to the public and bring in first-class traveling exhibits, like the current “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture” exhibition.
eastidahonews.com
Fire burns room at Hilton Garden Inn
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Monday. We’ll bring you more details as they become available. We are on scene at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. Call time 4:47 p.m. There was a fire on the fourth floor that is out now. There have been no injuries reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
eastidahonews.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
eastidahonews.com
Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue
IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg man gearing up for fourth National Finals Rodeo after 2-year recovery
REXBURG – It’s been a long two years for bull rider Garrett Smith. He was well on his way to a fourth National Finals Rodeo qualification in five years, and a broken arm ended his run in July 2020. No worries. Bones heal, and Smith had his sights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Pet of the Week: Max
Max is a 4.5-year-old Pit bull and is a super sweet boy!. He loved to be scratched and would make a great guard dog. He’ll bark when people come over and will protect your house. Max loves car rides and sitting in the passenger seat. He does great with...
eastidahonews.com
How do you know if a will or trust is best?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Suspects on the loose after van damages property in Bonneville County neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS — Homeowners in a Bonneville County neighborhood woke up to tire tracks in yards, a broken fence, a torn down mailbox and broken electrical boxes after a van came crashing through. It happened early Monday morning in the Cornerstone Subdivision with most of the damage happening on...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly threatens stranger in car with knife, tries to break into vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding a knife up to a stranger and trying to break into her car as she sat inside. Shaun Jerad Strader was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com. “In...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello seeking volunteers for Portneuf River cleanup project Saturday morning
POCATELLO – Join us Saturday for the annual Portneuf River Cleanup. The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of our Portneuf River. Come out and help support the Portneuf River Vision. Meet at Pacific Recycling...
eastidahonews.com
Local TikTok sensation makes acting debut in TV show
IDAHO FALLS – A local Tik-Tok sensation made his acting debut last week. Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace-208, gained national acclaim in 2020 after posting a TikTok video of himself long-boarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry juice and lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac.
Comments / 0