ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Harriet Louise Haney Thomas

Harriet Louise Haney Thomas, 83, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Monte Vista Hills Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 N. Highway 93, Arco, ID. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery.
ARCO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
California State
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
Idaho Falls, ID
Obituaries
eastidahonews.com

Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car

IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho

REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center

POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

You’re invited to watch family-friendly belly dancing

A coffeehouse in Idaho Falls is hosting a monthly belly dancing exhibition. The next showcase is Friday, Aug. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., at The Egyptian Coffeehouse downtown, where at least four local belly dancers will treat audience members to a variety of styles of the Middle Eastern dance form.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Valentin#Dirt Biking#Mcb Camp Pendleton#Thunder Ridge High School#The U S Marine Corp#The Catholic Church#Coltrin Mortuary
eastidahonews.com

Local TikTok sensation makes acting debut in TV show

IDAHO FALLS – A local Tik-Tok sensation made his acting debut last week. Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace-208, gained national acclaim in 2020 after posting a TikTok video of himself long-boarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry juice and lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac.
eastidahonews.com

CEI wins $100,000 in national community college competition

IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho was named one of nine runners-up in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge by Lumina Foundation to support strategic marketing and brand-building. Madera Community College was named The Million Dollar winner, and the finalists were highlighted in a video announcement. CEI will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
eastidahonews.com

Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley

SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
eastidahonews.com

Lawsuit filed by former police officer against department, city scheduled for jury trial

POCATELLO — A lawsuit filed against the city of Pocatello and several of its current and past officials has been scheduled for a jury trial. The lawsuit, filed by former Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker in 2015, alleges numerous rights violations, according to documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Walker worked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy