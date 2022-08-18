Read full article on original website
Harriet Louise Haney Thomas
Harriet Louise Haney Thomas, 83, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Monte Vista Hills Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 N. Highway 93, Arco, ID. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery.
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center
POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
You’re invited to watch family-friendly belly dancing
A coffeehouse in Idaho Falls is hosting a monthly belly dancing exhibition. The next showcase is Friday, Aug. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., at The Egyptian Coffeehouse downtown, where at least four local belly dancers will treat audience members to a variety of styles of the Middle Eastern dance form.
Rexburg man gearing up for fourth National Finals Rodeo after 2-year recovery
REXBURG – It’s been a long two years for bull rider Garrett Smith. He was well on his way to a fourth National Finals Rodeo qualification in five years, and a broken arm ended his run in July 2020. No worries. Bones heal, and Smith had his sights...
Local TikTok sensation makes acting debut in TV show
IDAHO FALLS – A local Tik-Tok sensation made his acting debut last week. Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace-208, gained national acclaim in 2020 after posting a TikTok video of himself long-boarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry juice and lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac.
CEI wins $100,000 in national community college competition
IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho was named one of nine runners-up in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge by Lumina Foundation to support strategic marketing and brand-building. Madera Community College was named The Million Dollar winner, and the finalists were highlighted in a video announcement. CEI will...
East Idaho Eats: Moe Bowlz offers tasty Jamaican jerk chicken and slow roasted pulled pork
IDAHO FALLS — A burgundy-colored food truck filled with delicious smells of slow-roasted pulled pork and Jamaican jerk chicken offers tasty, healthy and gluten-free food options that you won’t want to miss. Moe Bowlz has been around for one year and the owners are on the go by...
Pocatello seeking volunteers for Portneuf River cleanup project Saturday morning
POCATELLO – Join us Saturday for the annual Portneuf River Cleanup. The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of our Portneuf River. Come out and help support the Portneuf River Vision. Meet at Pacific Recycling...
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
Lawsuit filed by former police officer against department, city scheduled for jury trial
POCATELLO — A lawsuit filed against the city of Pocatello and several of its current and past officials has been scheduled for a jury trial. The lawsuit, filed by former Pocatello Police Lt. John Walker in 2015, alleges numerous rights violations, according to documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Walker worked...
Man who started Henry’s Fork fire sentenced for witness intimidation, other felonies dropped
IDAHO FALLS – A man who started the Henry’s Creek fire in 2016 was sentenced this week for felony witness intimidation. Two out of three of the felony charges against Kristian Lopez, 25, were dismissed by the prosecutor, but Lopez was found guilty of witness intimidation. Judge Bruce...
Planning to have an exhibit at the Eastern Idaho State Fair? Here’s what you need to know
BLACKFOOT – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching!. Now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1. The exhibit opportunities are endless at the...
