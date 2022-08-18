Ted Dean Christensen, 67, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away August 18, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Ted Christensen was born to Joan and Percy Christensen on July 10,1955. He was one of five children. He grew up in Richmond, Hansen, and Pocatello, Idaho and graduated in 1973 from Hansen High School. He attended Idaho State University and received a bachelor’s degree in Business. He loved to spend time with his parents, siblings, and extended family. They were very important to him.

