Idaho Falls, ID

Ted Dean Christensen

Ted Dean Christensen

Ted Dean Christensen, 67, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away August 18, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Ted Christensen was born to Joan and Percy Christensen on July 10,1955. He was one of five children. He grew up in Richmond, Hansen, and Pocatello, Idaho and graduated in 1973 from Hansen High School. He attended Idaho State University and received a bachelor’s degree in Business. He loved to spend time with his parents, siblings, and extended family. They were very important to him.
AMMON, ID
Natalie Bernabee

Natalie Bernabee

Natalie Jill Ker Bernabee, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 18, 2022, at her home. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jack Yasaitis

Jack Yasaitis

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Kearney Ward, 1860 Kearney. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bingham County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service

IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Museum of Idaho to hold major black-tie fundraising gala

IDAHO FALLS – Break out your best threads. The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is throwing a party. The museum is holding its third annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, August 26. The goal of the event is to raise money needed to maintain the building, provide educational programs to the public and bring in first-class traveling exhibits, like the current “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture” exhibition.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire burns room at Hilton Garden Inn

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Monday. We’ll bring you more details as they become available. We are on scene at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. Call time 4:47 p.m. There was a fire on the fourth floor that is out now. There have been no injuries reported.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pet of the Week: Max

Pet of the Week: Max

Max is a 4.5-year-old Pit bull and is a super sweet boy!. He loved to be scratched and would make a great guard dog. He’ll bark when people come over and will protect your house. Max loves car rides and sitting in the passenger seat. He does great with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How do you know if a will or trust is best?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue

IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center

POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

CEI wins $100,000 in national community college competition

IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho was named one of nine runners-up in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge by Lumina Foundation to support strategic marketing and brand-building. Madera Community College was named The Million Dollar winner, and the finalists were highlighted in a video announcement. CEI will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

