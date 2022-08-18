ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesboro, KY

Middlesboro drops season opener at Hazard

HAZARD – Two traditional mountain football powers opened their 2022 season at Daniel Field as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets made the trip to Hazard to face the Hazard Bulldogs. Behind Max Johnson’s four touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-24 Friday night in a game...
Just In:Vols RB No Longer With the Team

Former West Virginia and Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sunday afternoon. The reason for Dixon’s departure has not been disclosed at this time. This marks the third time in Dixon's career that he has seen a stop come to an abrupt, ...
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Ms. Ruby Keeton Turns 100 this Weekend

Today, Ruby (Crabtree) Stephens Keeton Is one of a few people in Wayne county to have reached triple-digit years old. Ruby has the amazing privilege to be turning 100 today. In honor of this tremendous success, a birthday party is planned for this Saturday, August 20 at the Neighborhood in Somerset. Both friends and the community is invited to celebrate with Ruby from 2 to 4 pm. Our goal is to give Mrs. Ruby 100 birthday cards as a token of her success. You can send you cards via,
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
Volunteers visit EKY from out of state to help with flood recovery

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are still recovering from devastating flooding more than three weeks ago, and help continues to pour in from across the country. “We still have folks that are unable to get out with vehicles. Tiles are washed out. different things,” Frank Peters said.
Mild and muggy air on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure

JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
HAZARD, KY

