wymt.com
Saturday football night scores from across the bluegrass
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first weekend of high school football continues into Saturday night.
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - August 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few lightning delays can’t stop the feeling of another season of high school football and another season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime! You can catch all the action from around the mountains in the player above!
middlesboronews.com
Middlesboro drops season opener at Hazard
HAZARD – Two traditional mountain football powers opened their 2022 season at Daniel Field as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets made the trip to Hazard to face the Hazard Bulldogs. Behind Max Johnson’s four touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets 42-24 Friday night in a game...
Kingsport Times-News
High school roundup: Cocke County tops Cherokee in opener; Eastside falls in preseason matchup
NEWPORT — Cherokee fell to host Cocke County 33-9 in a mutual football season opener on Friday night. The Chiefs got on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown run by Noah Parvin and a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief sending meals all across EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has set up at Food City in Hazard and is sending meals all across the region. The relief group has sent around 90,000 meals to flood victims in a span of 23 days. Michele Rusek, a member of Operation BBQ Relief, said it...
5starpreps.com
WEEK 1 (2022) ROUNDUP: The details on Oak Ridge, Farragut, Gibbs, Greeneville, Catholic, Lakeway, Cosby and more
What a week Week 1 turned out to be. From a female kicker making some school history, to a thriller in Farragut and then some absolutely crazy penalty totals, get caught up on all the happenings from around the area from Friday night.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
z93country.com
Ms. Ruby Keeton Turns 100 this Weekend
Today, Ruby (Crabtree) Stephens Keeton Is one of a few people in Wayne county to have reached triple-digit years old. Ruby has the amazing privilege to be turning 100 today. In honor of this tremendous success, a birthday party is planned for this Saturday, August 20 at the Neighborhood in Somerset. Both friends and the community is invited to celebrate with Ruby from 2 to 4 pm. Our goal is to give Mrs. Ruby 100 birthday cards as a token of her success. You can send you cards via,
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
wymt.com
Volunteers visit EKY from out of state to help with flood recovery
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are still recovering from devastating flooding more than three weeks ago, and help continues to pour in from across the country. “We still have folks that are unable to get out with vehicles. Tiles are washed out. different things,” Frank Peters said.
wymt.com
Mild and muggy air on the way this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us enjoyed the quite pleasant weather from last week, however, summer is still upon us and we’re not quite finished with the heat and humidity quite yet. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our cold front continues working through the region this afternoon and evening,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure
JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
wymt.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
clayconews.com
ARREST ON HIGHWAY 80 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY DURING TRESPASSING INVESTIGATION
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 7:10 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Tracey Cottongim, 52 of Willow Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputies were dispatched to a...
wymt.com
Spotty rain chances start out the new work and school week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to enter the last full week of August, we will get a reminder of what season we actually are in the coming days. We will likely start the day on a dreary note before seeing some sunshine this afternoon. The problem is we are going to keep chances for scattered showers and storms off and on all day. It will not be an all-day washout, but I recommend taking your rain gear with you, just in case. Highs should top out in the low 80s across the mountains.
Pulaski County police ask for tips regarding pharmacy burglary
Authorities in Pulaski County are asking for the public's help in catching an alleged pharmacy burglar.
