Abby Joseph

Son Refuses to Pay Rent to Parents Unless His Brother Also Pitches In

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The answer to this question may seem obvious, but it is actually quite difficult to define. For some people, fairness may simply mean giving everyone the same treatment. But others may argue that true fairness requires taking into account each individual's unique circumstances.
Help! I Think I Need to Come Clean to My Sister About What Really Happened to Our Brother.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. That Wasn’t Worth It: Years ago my brother missed a week of school, struggled to catch up, and then committed suicide. In a note, he explained that he got a zero on a test because it was on him to make it up, and he didn’t get around to it in time, as he was overwhelmed with make-up work. For the most part, I don’t think my parents are to blame here; they were not very strict about grades, though they did insist that we do our homework.
Woman praised for sending unemployed husband to live with his parents: ‘Divorce him’

A woman’s Reddit post is going viral after she admitted that she wants her unemployed husband to live with his parents until he finds a job.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, user u/throwaway7487473 explained that her husband was “laid off” from his job two months ago and she has been footing the bill for his comfortable lifestyle. Since it was posted on Wednesday, the viral thread has received 17.8k votes and more than 3,000 comments from people telling her to kick her husband to the curb.“My husband (32) and I (30) have been married for...
How to raise an organized kid, according to an expert

Having an organized kid is not a result of luck, but one that requires opportunities and practice. As a parental wellness and early childhood development expert, and a parent of two myself, I know how much time and energy is consumed by cleaning up after our kids. I hear often from parents that they wish they could spend less time dealing with mess, and more time enjoying their children.
When Your Loved One Is Dying

We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
5. People don't change

"Didnt know that other adults have the emotional intelligence of teenagers and its almost impossible to deal with logically," — Super-Progress-6386. "Handling the decline and death of your parents," - Agave666. "Not having a lot of free-time or time by myself," — detective_kiara. "Not having a pre-defined goal...
What Do the Different Bread Tag Colors Mean?

Anyone who has ever bought bread before has likely seen the colorful tags or twist ties that seal the bag — and if you're like us, you maybe even kept a drawer full of them to secure other bags later. But did you know that those bread tags serve another purpose beyond just keeping your bread fresh?
A Mom is Refusing to Punish Her Daughter After a Rude Comment to Grandma & Reddit is Completely Divided

Reddit is officially divided after a mom shared her experience with her daughter, her mother-in-law and a very snarky remark. The mom in question took to “AITA” forum to break down the situation, starting out by explaining that her mother-in-law has a husband who the family dislikes. “He works in an immoral industry and admits he will do anything for money,” she explained. “He is very pompous/competitive and likes to take digs about everyone’s financial situations. He was a lazy parent to his own children and a cold and jealous stepfather to his stepchildren. Really MIL is the only person who...
These Glass Meal Prep Containers at Costco Are Perfect for Office Lunches and Back-to-School

We always have good intentions when it comes to cooking a big batch of food on the weekend to slowly eat during the busy work week. We know meal prep will save us money in the long run, and help us meet our nutritional needs, too. But when you don’t have the right food storage, it can be hard. If your container isn’t see-through, sometimes it can be easy to just forget that you have food on hand. And if you only have a couple of containers to actually bring to school or work, meaning you have to prepare your...
How to Nourish Different Types of Intimacy in Your Relationship

To strengthen your relationships you may want to work on four types of intimacy: physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual closeness. Intimacy, in general, refers to the level of proximity between two people. It requires vulnerability, openness, and trust. Getting intimate with someone else on one level doesn’t necessarily guarantee intimacy...
Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents.

