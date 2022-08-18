A man was shot by officers during a traffic stop in San Pedro, in the early morning hours of Aug. 20. LAPD Public Information Officer, Matthew Cruz said, officers were on patrol on 18th Street and Pacific Avenue when they made an investigative stop on a parked car with four occupants at around 12 a.m. Cruz did not explain the probable cause for the stop.

