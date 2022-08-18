ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID-19 Numbers Improve, Residents Can Protect the Most Vulnerable

As Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, residents can help protect those who are the most vulnerable to the virus. Residents can help reduce the high rate of transmission by being fully vaccinated, getting tested when exposed and before gatherings, masking indoors, and staying home while sick or recovering from COVID-19.
Man Shot by Police During Traffic Stop in San Pedro, Officers Say He Was Armed

A man was shot by officers during a traffic stop in San Pedro, in the early morning hours of Aug. 20. LAPD Public Information Officer, Matthew Cruz said, officers were on patrol on 18th Street and Pacific Avenue when they made an investigative stop on a parked car with four occupants at around 12 a.m. Cruz did not explain the probable cause for the stop.
One Injured in Ejection Crash on 110 Freeway in San Pedro

One person was injured after being ejected from their SUV in a crash on the 110 Freeway, on Sunday, August 21. LAFD Spokesperson Brian Humphrey said emergency personnel responded to the crash on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway, just north of the Channel Street exit, at around 3:42 p.m. Firefighters found one person had been ejected from an overturned Ford Expedition.
