ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

“A dear friend of mine passed away completely out of the blue on August 1st.”

A dear friend of mine passed away completely out of the blue on August 1st. He leaves behind a beautiful young son who will never know his dad, and an extremely impressive daughter who he doted on constantly. Dan was an incredible friend and an even better father. He was a pillar of his small Alexandria community where he was known to walk large groups of kids to school every morning.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Taste of Bethesda Returns in October

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Taste of Bethesda will be making its return Saturday, October 1st. The the 31st annual edition of the event will feature Bethesda’s best restaurants, five stages of live entertainment, an activity area for kids and more at Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Social#Backpacks#Food Drink#Charity#The Interfaith Works Back#Interfaith Works#Iw
hyattsvillewire.com

Popular Hyattsville Park Will Close for Renovations Until 2024

A popular Hyattsville park on Gallatin Street will close soon for renovations. Located at 4203 Gallatin St., next to the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge, Robert J. King Park is heavily used by elementary students from nearby St. Jerome Academy and residents of Hyattsville’s Historic District. The city recently announced...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

6 quick fixes to boost your curb appeal

It may be time to toss that frayed old coir doormat with the kitschy saying in favor of something sleeker. This 20-by-32-inch mat is made from sustainably forested teakwood and features a raised and slatted design that won’t trap moisture. It’s unfinished and weather-resistant, and isn’t slippery when wet. Find it for $89.95 at Crate and Barrel in Upper Northwest D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood (202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com).
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mymcmedia.org

Monster Trucks Roar at the County Fair

Excited fairgoers filled the Grandstand at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair Thursday evening as monster trucks roared. MyMCM spoke to monster truck fans and Montgomery County native Cory Snyder — a monster truck driver who was recognized for his tricks and overall performance.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day

WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 23, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 23, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Board of Education: Business meeting starting at 9:00 a.m. Open session begins at 12:00 p.m. 2. Wheaton Metro Station (ICYM): For approximately five months, sections of the bus loop at the Wheaton Metro Station will be closed for pavement rehabilitation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Charley’s Cheesesteaks is Opening a New Location in Gaithersburg; Will Add Wings to Menu

Charley’s Philly Steaks will be opening at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charley’s restaurant will be located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office, and is currently hiring. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when this restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Starbucks Employees on Strike at MoCo’s First Union Starbucks in Olney

The employees of the Olney Starbucks location at 18606 Georgia Avenue, next to Roots Market, have been on strike since Friday, August 19th for a planned “worker’s strike weekend” that will last through Sunday, August 21st with the store reopening on Monday, August 22nd. Per the employees,...
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Teriyaki Express Closes After Less Than Two Years in Gaithersburg

Teriyaki Express, located at 405 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, has closed after less than two years at the location. We are told the restaurant closed earlier this summer in the shopping center that is anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. Another Teriyaki Express remains open at 9128 Rothbury Drive in Goshen Plaza (Montgomery Village).
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy