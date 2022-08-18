Read full article on original website
popville.com
“A dear friend of mine passed away completely out of the blue on August 1st.”
A dear friend of mine passed away completely out of the blue on August 1st. He leaves behind a beautiful young son who will never know his dad, and an extremely impressive daughter who he doted on constantly. Dan was an incredible friend and an even better father. He was a pillar of his small Alexandria community where he was known to walk large groups of kids to school every morning.”
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
mymcmedia.org
Taste of Bethesda Returns in October
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Taste of Bethesda will be making its return Saturday, October 1st. The the 31st annual edition of the event will feature Bethesda’s best restaurants, five stages of live entertainment, an activity area for kids and more at Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.
fox5dc.com
'Farm to Food Bank' program addresses increasing food insecurity in Montgomery County
Montgomery Co. 'Farm to Food Bank' program addresses growing food insecurity. More and more families in Montgomery County need help with getting food, so the county's "Farm to Food Bank" program is investing thousands of dollars to make sure local farms can produce plenty of fresh food for those experiencing hunger. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports.
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
Jurassic Maze! Dinosaur-themed maze coming to Gambrills
The Maryland Corn Maze will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Sept. 17 through Nov. 6.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
hyattsvillewire.com
Popular Hyattsville Park Will Close for Renovations Until 2024
A popular Hyattsville park on Gallatin Street will close soon for renovations. Located at 4203 Gallatin St., next to the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge, Robert J. King Park is heavily used by elementary students from nearby St. Jerome Academy and residents of Hyattsville’s Historic District. The city recently announced...
fox5dc.com
DC chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
bethesdamagazine.com
6 quick fixes to boost your curb appeal
It may be time to toss that frayed old coir doormat with the kitschy saying in favor of something sleeker. This 20-by-32-inch mat is made from sustainably forested teakwood and features a raised and slatted design that won’t trap moisture. It’s unfinished and weather-resistant, and isn’t slippery when wet. Find it for $89.95 at Crate and Barrel in Upper Northwest D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood (202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com).
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
mymcmedia.org
Monster Trucks Roar at the County Fair
Excited fairgoers filled the Grandstand at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair Thursday evening as monster trucks roared. MyMCM spoke to monster truck fans and Montgomery County native Cory Snyder — a monster truck driver who was recognized for his tricks and overall performance.
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 23, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Aug. 23, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Board of Education: Business meeting starting at 9:00 a.m. Open session begins at 12:00 p.m. 2. Wheaton Metro Station (ICYM): For approximately five months, sections of the bus loop at the Wheaton Metro Station will be closed for pavement rehabilitation.
mocoshow.com
Charley’s Cheesesteaks is Opening a New Location in Gaithersburg; Will Add Wings to Menu
Charley’s Philly Steaks will be opening at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charley’s restaurant will be located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office, and is currently hiring. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when this restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.
mocoshow.com
Starbucks Employees on Strike at MoCo’s First Union Starbucks in Olney
The employees of the Olney Starbucks location at 18606 Georgia Avenue, next to Roots Market, have been on strike since Friday, August 19th for a planned “worker’s strike weekend” that will last through Sunday, August 21st with the store reopening on Monday, August 22nd. Per the employees,...
Eater
A ‘Top Chef’ Alum Was Denied Entry Into a Downtown Sushi Hotspot Due to Her Shoes
A power-chef friend trio — Michelin-rated Albi’s Michael Rafidi, Anju’s Rammy-winning restaurateur Danny Lee, and Stephen Starr’s corporate chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley — walked into downtown’s Shōtō on Saturday night to grab a drink, but only two were allowed in. Meek-Bradley was denied...
mocoshow.com
Teriyaki Express Closes After Less Than Two Years in Gaithersburg
Teriyaki Express, located at 405 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, has closed after less than two years at the location. We are told the restaurant closed earlier this summer in the shopping center that is anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. Another Teriyaki Express remains open at 9128 Rothbury Drive in Goshen Plaza (Montgomery Village).
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
