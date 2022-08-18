ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drought Relief Checks Begin Mailing This Week

Checks to Minnesota livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) will begin to be mailed this week. A total of 2,922 out of 3,000 received applications were approved, totaling $18.9 million in eligible requests. The...
BWSR Accepting Applications for Lawns to Legumes Grants

St. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is once again accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. The new application period opens today and applications will be accepted through January 18, 2023.
