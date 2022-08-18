Read full article on original website
Drought Relief Checks Begin Mailing This Week
Checks to Minnesota livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) will begin to be mailed this week. A total of 2,922 out of 3,000 received applications were approved, totaling $18.9 million in eligible requests. The...
BWSR Accepting Applications for Lawns to Legumes Grants
St. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is once again accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. The new application period opens today and applications will be accepted through January 18, 2023.
DNR seeks comments on EAW for tenant farmer’s house removal at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through Sept. 22 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet to address the removal of the tenant farmer’s house at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls, Minnesota. The DNR is proposing to dismantle the structure and remove the debris to...
