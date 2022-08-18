The Will County Fair Association will be conducting the 119th annual Will County Fair in Peotone from Wednesday, August 24th to Sunday, August 28th. This event will be fun for the entire family because the general admission is $1 on Wednesday and $5 from Thursday to Sunday. Seniors and veterans receive a discounted admission price of $2 on Thursday only. Admission is free for children that are nine years old and under.

PEOTONE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO