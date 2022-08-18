Read full article on original website
Related
City Council Approves SAFE-T Act Resolution
At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group passed a resolution encouraging Illinois state legislators to work with community stakeholders and local law enforcement to “fix the remaining problems” with the SAFE-T Act. The measure specifically mentions concerns with “unreasonably limiting the imposition of cash bail for...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
GOP has no chance with Morrison
The headlines were encouraging for Republicans back in July. The Cook County GOP organized one of its largest candidate slates to challenge Democrats in November. It all sounded good on paper, and came at the right time, as the Republican Party was coming apart not just in Cook County in recent years but in Will and DuPage, too.
CTU president calls for new mayor as students return for first day of class
CHICAGO — The first day of school wasn’t just a big deal for students and their families Monday, but also for teachers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other potential candidates that may run against her in Chicago’s 2023 mayoral election. “Everybody in this room know you all need a new mayor,” said Stacy Davis-Gates, president of […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Illinois city council votes 8-1 to ban sale of ‘assault rifles’ within city limits
Naperville will prohibit the sale of “assault rifles” in the city effective Jan. 1. After listening to four hours of passionate pleas from more than 100 speakers, the Naperville City Council voted 8-1 in the early morning hours Wednesday to amend city code to prohibit the sale of weapons similar to those used in recent mass shootings in Highland Park; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Savings is August 26, 2022
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi announces that Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi said. “Homeowners can visit our website to apply online for exemptions they may be eligible to receive or check the status of their auto-renewed exemptions for this year.”
wcsjnews.com
Minooka High School Board Hears Crisis Plan Update
Minooka High School had their first full day of school on Friday. Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer spoke with WCSJ and said before Friday they had two half days. Meanwhile, the board of education this week heard an update on crisis response plan. Your browser does not support the audio element. Schiffbauer...
wjol.com
State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
rejournals.com
Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors announces $15.2 million sale of gastroenterology and endoscopy property in Naperville
Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) announces the $15.2 million, $763 per square foot, closing of the Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy property located at 1243 Rickert Drive in the affluent Chicago suburb of Naperville. PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang represented the seller, a physician partnership, and introduced the buyer, one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28
The Will County Fair Association will be conducting the 119th annual Will County Fair in Peotone from Wednesday, August 24th to Sunday, August 28th. This event will be fun for the entire family because the general admission is $1 on Wednesday and $5 from Thursday to Sunday. Seniors and veterans receive a discounted admission price of $2 on Thursday only. Admission is free for children that are nine years old and under.
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
wcsjnews.com
Major Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project Underway
An I-80 Rebuild and Renewal Project is underway. The work to rebuild sixteen miles of I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties has begun. The $1.2 billion project includes the extension of Houbolt Road across the Des Plaines River, rehabilitation or replacement of over thirty bridges including the I-80 Des Plaines River bridges, as well as interchange and mainline reconstructions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS agrees to pay family $158,500 after April attack
Lyons Township High School has agreed to pay up to $158,500 to the family of a girl who was injured by another female student during a reported racially motivated attack in a South Campus hallway in April. The District 204 Board of Education voted 6 to 1 on Aug. 15...
Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
Person killed in Blackberry Township crash ID'd: Kane County Sheriff's Office
Police said one of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other, resulting in that person's death.
Investigation Underway After Inmate Dies at Will County Adult Detention Facility
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility, authorities said. At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to provide a police escort to a...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Drunken Driver Plows Into Ottawa High School
Classes weren't impacted at Ottawa High School after a car took a chunk out of the building. Police and paramedics were called to the high school just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a car crashing into school on East Main Street. The Chevy Volt went partially into an entrance of Ottawa High.
Chicago magazine
Listing of the Month: Country Squire
Like many west suburban towns, Naperville has grown dramatically in recent decades, with farmland and prairie giving way to houses. Many are McMansions, whose turrets, pitched roofs, and cavernous foyers signify the good life (if not good taste) for those who’ve moved up from split-levels and bungalows. But Naperville didn’t sprout full-blown from developers’ drafting boards. Incorporated in 1857, the community is rich in historic homes. One fine example: the Bauer Mansion, at 1520 North Loomis Street, now on the market for $1.9 million.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Grundy, La Salle County
As rain moved through some parts of the Chicago region, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy and La Salle counties Saturday afternoon. The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. A severe storm was located near Grand Ridge, moving northeast at 15 mph. As a result, 60...
Let it Snow? Chicago Area Could See More Precipitation Than Normal This Winter, NWS Models Show
While we’re still enjoying summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter could potentially see more snow and precipitation than usual, according to new climate projections from the National Weather Service. Last week, the NWS’ Climate Prediction Center issued its newest long-lead forecasts for the coming months, examining probabilities of...
Comments / 0