Will County, IL

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

City Council Approves SAFE-T Act Resolution

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group passed a resolution encouraging Illinois state legislators to work with community stakeholders and local law enforcement to “fix the remaining problems” with the SAFE-T Act. The measure specifically mentions concerns with “unreasonably limiting the imposition of cash bail for...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

GOP has no chance with Morrison

The headlines were encouraging for Republicans back in July. The Cook County GOP organized one of its largest candidate slates to challenge Democrats in November. It all sounded good on paper, and came at the right time, as the Republican Party was coming apart not just in Cook County in recent years but in Will and DuPage, too.
COOK COUNTY, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

Illinois city council votes 8-1 to ban sale of ‘assault rifles’ within city limits

Naperville will prohibit the sale of “assault rifles” in the city effective Jan. 1. After listening to four hours of passionate pleas from more than 100 speakers, the Naperville City Council voted 8-1 in the early morning hours Wednesday to amend city code to prohibit the sale of weapons similar to those used in recent mass shootings in Highland Park; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, New York.
NAPERVILLE, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Will County, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Deadline to Apply for Property Tax Savings is August 26, 2022

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi announces that Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi said. “Homeowners can visit our website to apply online for exemptions they may be eligible to receive or check the status of their auto-renewed exemptions for this year.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Minooka High School Board Hears Crisis Plan Update

Minooka High School had their first full day of school on Friday. Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer spoke with WCSJ and said before Friday they had two half days. Meanwhile, the board of education this week heard an update on crisis response plan. Your browser does not support the audio element. Schiffbauer...
MINOOKA, IL
wjol.com

State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
WILL COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors announces $15.2 million sale of gastroenterology and endoscopy property in Naperville

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors (PRECAP) announces the $15.2 million, $763 per square foot, closing of the Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy property located at 1243 Rickert Drive in the affluent Chicago suburb of Naperville. PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang represented the seller, a physician partnership, and introduced the buyer, one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Adrian Holman

2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28

The Will County Fair Association will be conducting the 119th annual Will County Fair in Peotone from Wednesday, August 24th to Sunday, August 28th. This event will be fun for the entire family because the general admission is $1 on Wednesday and $5 from Thursday to Sunday. Seniors and veterans receive a discounted admission price of $2 on Thursday only. Admission is free for children that are nine years old and under.
PEOTONE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Major Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project Underway

An I-80 Rebuild and Renewal Project is underway. The work to rebuild sixteen miles of I-80 in Will and Grundy Counties has begun. The $1.2 billion project includes the extension of Houbolt Road across the Des Plaines River, rehabilitation or replacement of over thirty bridges including the I-80 Des Plaines River bridges, as well as interchange and mainline reconstructions.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS agrees to pay family $158,500 after April attack

Lyons Township High School has agreed to pay up to $158,500 to the family of a girl who was injured by another female student during a reported racially motivated attack in a South Campus hallway in April. The District 204 Board of Education voted 6 to 1 on Aug. 15...
LYONS, IL
WGN News

Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Drunken Driver Plows Into Ottawa High School

Classes weren't impacted at Ottawa High School after a car took a chunk out of the building. Police and paramedics were called to the high school just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a car crashing into school on East Main Street. The Chevy Volt went partially into an entrance of Ottawa High.
OTTAWA, IL
Chicago magazine

Listing of the Month: Country Squire

Like many west suburban towns, Naperville has grown dramatically in recent decades, with farmland and prairie giving way to houses. Many are McMansions, whose turrets, pitched roofs, and cavernous foyers signify the good life (if not good taste) for those who’ve moved up from split-levels and bungalows. But Naperville didn’t sprout full-blown from developers’ drafting boards. Incorporated in 1857, the community is rich in historic homes. One fine example: the Bauer Mansion, at 1520 North Loomis Street, now on the market for $1.9 million.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Grundy, La Salle County

As rain moved through some parts of the Chicago region, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy and La Salle counties Saturday afternoon. The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. A severe storm was located near Grand Ridge, moving northeast at 15 mph. As a result, 60...
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX

