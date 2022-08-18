Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Couple arrested, charged with trafficking meth
Devin Cole Edwards and Stephanie Amanda English, both of Douglas, have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a search at their residence. While being transported to the jail, English allegedly managed to slip out of her handcuffs and consume suspected marijuana in the patrol car. According to a report by...
douglasnow.com
GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
douglasnow.com
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
Complaint for involuntary manslaughter issued for teen after death at youth detention center in Waycross
Woman found deceased in Nassau River identified, sheriff’s office investigating
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found deceased in the Nassau River on Aug. 14. Deputies discovered Harris near the Nassau County and Duval County line. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Man Found Dead - Patterson
PATTERSON — A 21-year-old Waycross man has been identified by Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett as the victim in a murder investigation. Sheriff Ramsey identified Dale Austin Duncan as the person whose body was discovered around midday Tuesday, August 9. Duncan’s body was found on timber company property off Zirkle Road east of Patterson.
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
News4Jax.com
Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say
WAYCROSS, Ga. – A teenager was found dead after the Waycross Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said. When officers arrived, they searched the scene and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area...
Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street
wgac.com
Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
First Coast News
Waycross juvenile inmate who died Tuesday identified as 17-year-old; officer arrested on murder charges
GBI: Juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center
Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after […]
Georgia mother arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed bus full of elementary school children
GYLNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after police said she pepper-sprayed a bus full of elementary school children Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The bus was picking up students in Brunswick when the mom, 30-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler, got...
News4Jax.com
Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
Another feral cat tests positive for rabies in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Health Department is warning residents of a feral cat that tested positive for rabies. Two people were scratched by the cat around the central Cate Road area of Brunswick. They have been referred to their healthcare provider for possible post-exposure rabies treatment. >>>...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta Employee of the Month honored
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month during the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month. McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
