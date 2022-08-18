ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Couple arrested, charged with trafficking meth

Devin Cole Edwards and Stephanie Amanda English, both of Douglas, have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a search at their residence. While being transported to the jail, English allegedly managed to slip out of her handcuffs and consume suspected marijuana in the patrol car. According to a report by...
DOUGLAS, GA
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week

Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Man Found Dead - Patterson

PATTERSON — A 21-year-old Waycross man has been identified by Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett as the victim in a murder investigation. Sheriff Ramsey identified Dale Austin Duncan as the person whose body was discovered around midday Tuesday, August 9. Duncan’s body was found on timber company property off Zirkle Road east of Patterson.
PATTERSON, GA
David Leon
Georgia Correctional Officer Faces Murder Charges

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, Georgia is facing murder charges. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC). He is being charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
WAYCROSS, GA
GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a correctional officer they say violated his oath of office. Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and one count of violation of oath of office after investigators learned he allowed juvenile inmates to participate in a fight game in his presence.
WAYCROSS, GA
Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
City of Valdosta Employee of the Month honored

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month during the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month. McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August...
VALDOSTA, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

