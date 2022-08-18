Read full article on original website
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MF LFST AMPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
LAW・
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW・
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO Bi-Weekly Status Report
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its first bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. On August 3, 2022, the Company announced that its consolidated audited financial...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
Kinarus announces the issuance of convertible notes of up to CHF 20 million to an entity managed by Yorkville
Financing will enable Kinarus to advance the clinical development of KIN001. Basel, Switzerland, August 22, 2022. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG KNRS ("Kinarus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, today announced the signing of an agreement with YA II PN, Ltd, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, a company of the group of companies managed by Yorkville Advisors Global LP, its investment manager ("Yorkville"), for a financing via the issuance of convertible notes of up to CHF 20 million, to be drawn in tranches.
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
China XLX Announces 2022 Interim Results; Revenue Increased by 61% YoY
Revenue increased by 61% YoY to approximately RMB12,214 million. Gross profit increased by 44% YoY to approximately RMB3,060 million. Net Profit increased by 47% YoY to approximately RMB1,304 million. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent increased by 49% YoY to approximately RMB960 million. HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE...
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Devon Energy, Eli Lilly Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Kevin O'Leary Selling These 7 Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Vodafone To Sell Hungarian Business For $1.8B: Report
Vodafone Group Plc VOD forged an agreement with Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt to divest its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, Reuters reports. The deal excluding Vodafone's shared services business VOIS will likely create Hungary's second largest telecoms operator. "The Hungarian Government has a...
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
High-yield stocks tend to outperform during downturns in the broader market.
AREV Adds Dr. Apte to the SAB
VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces the appointment of Sateesh Apte MD to the Scientific Advisory Board (the "SAB") of AREV. AREV Life...
Apple Employees Resist Calls For Return-To-Office
Apple Inc AAPL employees are opposing the iPhone maker's call for workers to return to the office in September, the Financial Times reports. The employees argued being equally productive during two-plus years of flexible arrangements. A group of workers formed Apple Together in 2021 as offices started functioning remotely due...
G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
Amazon, UnitedHealth Said To Be Pursuing Cathie Wood-Backed Healthcare Firm
Home-health company Signify Health Inc. SGFY is being pursued by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and a couple of other firms, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. What Happened: UnitedHealth has tabled the highest bid of over $30 per share for Signify, and...
NaaS Technology Registers 47% Growth In Q2 Revenues
NaaS Technology Inc NAAS reported second-quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 47% year-on-year, to RMB56.3 million ($8.4 million) versus RMB38.3 million last year. Revenues from online EV charging solutions increased 39% Y/Y to RMB52.2 million ($7.8 million), and Offline EV charging revenues soared 562% to RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million). The...
BacTech Environmental Provides Environmental Permitting Update on Tenguel Bioleaching Plant Progress
TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to provide an environmental permitting progress report on its Tenguel, Ecuador bioleaching plant project.
Israel Medical Cannabis Pioneer, Cannbit -Tikun Olam, Is Ready To Enter European Medical Marijuana Market
Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel’s TKUN production facility in the north of Israel and cultivation farm at the Dead Sea received the EU-GMP certification, which is required for the commercial export of medical cannabis to Europe. This certification will make it possible to implement the agreements with German pharmaceutical company, Fette...
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
