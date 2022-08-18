ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MF LFST AMPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
LAW
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO Bi-Weekly Status Report

Montréal – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its first bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. On August 3, 2022, the Company announced that its consolidated audited financial...
MARKETS
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
ECONOMY
Kinarus announces the issuance of convertible notes of up to CHF 20 million to an entity managed by Yorkville

Financing will enable Kinarus to advance the clinical development of KIN001. Basel, Switzerland, August 22, 2022. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG KNRS ("Kinarus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, today announced the signing of an agreement with YA II PN, Ltd, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, a company of the group of companies managed by Yorkville Advisors Global LP, its investment manager ("Yorkville"), for a financing via the issuance of convertible notes of up to CHF 20 million, to be drawn in tranches.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
China XLX Announces 2022 Interim Results; Revenue Increased by 61% YoY

Revenue increased by 61% YoY to approximately RMB12,214 million. Gross profit increased by 44% YoY to approximately RMB3,060 million. Net Profit increased by 47% YoY to approximately RMB1,304 million. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent increased by 49% YoY to approximately RMB960 million. HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
Vodafone To Sell Hungarian Business For $1.8B: Report

Vodafone Group Plc VOD forged an agreement with Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt to divest its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, Reuters reports. The deal excluding Vodafone's shared services business VOIS will likely create Hungary's second largest telecoms operator. "The Hungarian Government has a...
BUSINESS
AREV Adds Dr. Apte to the SAB

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces the appointment of Sateesh Apte MD to the Scientific Advisory Board (the "SAB") of AREV. AREV Life...
BUSINESS
Apple Employees Resist Calls For Return-To-Office

Apple Inc AAPL employees are opposing the iPhone maker's call for workers to return to the office in September, the Financial Times reports. The employees argued being equally productive during two-plus years of flexible arrangements. A group of workers formed Apple Together in 2021 as offices started functioning remotely due...
BUSINESS
G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
ECONOMY
NaaS Technology Registers 47% Growth In Q2 Revenues

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS reported second-quarter FY22 gross revenue growth of 47% year-on-year, to RMB56.3 million ($8.4 million) versus RMB38.3 million last year. Revenues from online EV charging solutions increased 39% Y/Y to RMB52.2 million ($7.8 million), and Offline EV charging revenues soared 562% to RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million). The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BacTech Environmental Provides Environmental Permitting Update on Tenguel Bioleaching Plant Progress

TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to provide an environmental permitting progress report on its Tenguel, Ecuador bioleaching plant project.
ENVIRONMENT
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
INDUSTRY

