Bullock County, AL

Courthouse News Service

Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery’s business booming again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is once again booming in downtown Montgomery. Like most cities, the Capital City saw a downturn in large-scale gatherings during the pandemic. However, back-to-back events are filling the city’s calendar over the coming weeks, good news for the city’s tax base and for downtown businesses....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Shots fired at Azalea Ridge Apartments; threat contained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence responded to a shots fired call at Azalea Ridge Apartments off of Boxwood Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple arrests have been made involving several minors. The threat has been contained at this time. News 3 will continue to update this story […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSAV News 3

Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
News Break
Politics
elmoreautauganews.com

Grand Opening held for All about the Bounce of Millbrook

On Saturday, August 20th, an official Grand Opening for All about the Bounce was held in Millbrook. The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce members, as well as Mayor Al Kelley came out and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate with the new owners RJ and Pamela Johnson. Over 100 people...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
WSFA

Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

These 3 restaurants have closed in Auburn, but cocktail bar and 'breakfast joint' are on the way

When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place. That’s happening now, as several popular businesses have closed in downtown Auburn in recent weeks. “Closed” signs have been put up on the doors of University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, both on East Magnolia Avenue, and Arigato Sushi Boutique on North College Street.
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL

