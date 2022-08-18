Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
COLD CASE: Investigation continues for Columbus woman found dead near Fort Mitchell cemetery
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) — The Attorney General’s Office for Alabama is continuing to search for leads regarding a woman who was found dead near the entrance of the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. 41-year-old Gennice Shoma Thrash of Columbus, Georgia, was found fully clothed, unresponsive and barely breathing at around 7:30 a.m. on July 16, […]
WSFA
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery’s business booming again
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is once again booming in downtown Montgomery. Like most cities, the Capital City saw a downturn in large-scale gatherings during the pandemic. However, back-to-back events are filling the city’s calendar over the coming weeks, good news for the city’s tax base and for downtown businesses....
Shots fired at Azalea Ridge Apartments; threat contained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence responded to a shots fired call at Azalea Ridge Apartments off of Boxwood Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple arrests have been made involving several minors. The threat has been contained at this time. News 3 will continue to update this story […]
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tours Montgomery school’s new STEM lab, says she has ‘clean bill of health’
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made her first announced public appearance in almost three weeks this morning and told reporters she had a “clean bill of health.”. The governor did not directly answer whether she has undergone a medical procedure in recent weeks. Ivey toured the new Science, Technology, Engineering...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WSFA
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Grand Opening held for All about the Bounce of Millbrook
On Saturday, August 20th, an official Grand Opening for All about the Bounce was held in Millbrook. The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce members, as well as Mayor Al Kelley came out and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate with the new owners RJ and Pamela Johnson. Over 100 people...
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
WSFA
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
Fight over food delivery may have led to deadly shooting in Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a couple arguing over food delivery at a Lee County home may have led to a deadly shooting late Saturday night. The woman is now facing a Manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators believe food was delivered to […]
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
WSFA
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
Opelika-Auburn News
These 3 restaurants have closed in Auburn, but cocktail bar and 'breakfast joint' are on the way
When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place. That’s happening now, as several popular businesses have closed in downtown Auburn in recent weeks. “Closed” signs have been put up on the doors of University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, both on East Magnolia Avenue, and Arigato Sushi Boutique on North College Street.
WSFA
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
