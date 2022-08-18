ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate blew shot at property tax reform, and the Lehigh Valley is paying for it | Opinion

During the most recent budget cycle, the state’s tax code included a provision to remove over $130 million dollars annually from the Property Tax Relief Fund. The Property Tax Relief Fund was created the same year we legalized gaming in Pennsylvania and a portion of slot machine tax revenue goes into that fund. Annually, the fund has received an average of over $627 million and is reflected as a reduction on your tax bill through the homestead exemption. To date, this fund has accounted for over $9.4 billion in property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners since casinos opened in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Pennsylvania Ramps Up Labor & Industry Enforcement

To better respond to and prevent labor law violations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (DOL). The memorandum is an effort to share information regarding violations of labor and workers' compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments.
PennDOT continues work in north central Pennsylvania counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates The right lane of Route 2014 (E. Third Street) in Loyalsock Township will be closed today and tomorrow while a contractor performs construction work on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts. The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
