Pa. Senate blew shot at property tax reform, and the Lehigh Valley is paying for it | Opinion
During the most recent budget cycle, the state’s tax code included a provision to remove over $130 million dollars annually from the Property Tax Relief Fund. The Property Tax Relief Fund was created the same year we legalized gaming in Pennsylvania and a portion of slot machine tax revenue goes into that fund. Annually, the fund has received an average of over $627 million and is reflected as a reduction on your tax bill through the homestead exemption. To date, this fund has accounted for over $9.4 billion in property tax relief to Pennsylvania homeowners since casinos opened in Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
WFMZ-TV Online
$20 million in federal funds for Pennsylvania preservation of streams, farmland
(The Center Square) – A grant program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will send $20 million to Pennsylvania to restore streams in central Pennsylvania and preserve farmland. The funding is part of a $200 million initiative, the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, “to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
Governor Wolf provides update on potential $2,000 check for most Pennsylvanians
Those checks were not featured in the governor’s budget but he says he reintroduced the idea in a bill called the Pennsylvania Opportunity Fund, for households making less than $80,000 a year.
Pennsylvania Ramps Up Labor & Industry Enforcement
To better respond to and prevent labor law violations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (DOL). The memorandum is an effort to share information regarding violations of labor and workers' compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments.
PennDOT continues work in north central Pennsylvania counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates The right lane of Route 2014 (E. Third Street) in Loyalsock Township will be closed today and tomorrow while a contractor performs construction work on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts. The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ...
American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
Medical marijuana patients; concert reviews; Little League updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 82; Low: 67. Thunderstorms. Store shooting: The Walmart store in Swatara Township closed early yesterday after a shooting involving two people who know each other, police say. Shoppers said they abandoned their carts and started running. Medical marijuana: A court has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many...
erienewsnow.com
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Republicans and Democrats on pre-canvassing ballots in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled mail-in ballots constitutional and they are here to stay. It is called pre-canvassing, which is a fancy term for opening mail-in ballots and preparing them to be fed into a machine for counting. Act 77 says pre-canvassing cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day, […]
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Driver in fatal Salem crash is Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Uniontown
A Pennsylvania state trooper remains on the job after his involvement in a fatal Aug. 17 crash in Salem, officials said Monday. A BMW driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said. Strini, assigned to Troop B in Uniontown, joined...
