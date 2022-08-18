Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 2 – Raquel
Imagine your dream is to be in front of a microphone, speaking to the issues you are passionate about. The day finally comes when you are given the opportunity and then . . . your voice goes silent. That is exactly what happened to Raquel J. Capellan – Community Advocate, Educator and Writer. As a high school sophomore she was a writer for The Reading Eagle Voices/Voces publication, which included a Voices program on WEEU Radio. “The first time I spoke on there, a little before halfway through the show my voice began to quiver and crack and I like literally, literally lost my voice because I was that nervous. I was that shy. I went back home and I cried. And my voice was still shaking the rest of the day and I wanted to never do that again.”
bctv.org
Easter Seals Reading, PA 8-19-22
Learn about Easter Seals Reading, PA with the organization’s President & CEO, Mindy L. McCormick, and Vice President, Clinical, Jill Close, on “Disabilities: Issues & Updates”. Hosted by Terrisa Faulkner from A.I.M. From the program: Disabilities: Issues & Updates.
bctv.org
Berks County Falls Free Coalition to Hold Event for Falls Prevention Awareness
Falling is NOT a normal part of aging. The Berks County Falls Free Coalition is committed to empowering all older adults in Berks County to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65. Berks County Falls Free Coalition is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week. As part of this national outreach campaign, Berks County Falls Free Coalition is holding an event to raise awareness among older adults in our hometown.
bctv.org
Alvernia welcomes largest class in university history
Nearly 600 first-year and transfer students matriculate for the fall semester. Alvernia University welcomes the third straight largest class of nearly 600 students to campus, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2026. “We are honored to yet again serve our largest incoming class in our history as we continue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctv.org
LightHouse Women and Children’s Center Groundbreaking Ceremony
Hope Rescue Mission will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new residential center for women and children on their 5 acre campus at 9am on Tuesday, August 23rd. The massive development project to transform a 25,000-square-foot thrift store into the LightHouse Women and Children’s Center began in January 2020 when they kicked off their capital campaign that was then halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Campaign efforts were reignited at the May 1, 2022 Hope Gala and will continue as construction costs have increased by $2M since the project began.
bctv.org
New Journey Community Outreach Executive Director to Retire
New Journey Community Outreach’s (NJCO) Board of Directors has announced the planned retirement of its first Executive Director, Susan Krall, effective August 26, 2022. Susan Krall joined NJCO in 2012 when the non-profit organization was created in response to the closing of New Journey United Methodist Church (which merged with West Lawn United Methodist Church). NJCO assumed responsibility for continuing the essential food and clothing services provided for low-income persons by “the yellow church” which served as a leader for social outreach programs in Southwest Reading for the past five decades.
bctv.org
Mayor Morán reacts to the recent spike of shootings throughout the city
READING – Mayor Eddie Morán Monday issued the following statement regarding a spate of shootings throughout Reading. “This has been a trying week in the city due to the violence experienced nationwide. Our police department is still investigating the three incidents that occurred in the past week. So far, it appears that all of the incidents involve victims that the offenders targeted. But all violence, whether targeted or random, is unacceptable. No matter what the initial dispute, whether domestic related, drugs, gangs, or perceived disrespect, violence is no way to handle such situations and doesn’t solve anything.
Comments / 0