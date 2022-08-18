‘A Friend of the Family’: See Jake Lacy’s Chilling Robert Berchtold in Eery First Trailer (VIDEO)

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate. The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM. The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers. Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on...

