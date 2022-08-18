ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Friend of the Family’: See Jake Lacy’s Chilling Robert Berchtold in Eery First Trailer (VIDEO)

By Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Comedy Podcast ‘The Rubber Room’ For SiriusXM

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate. The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM. The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers. Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy