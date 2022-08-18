A Chicago officer faces felony charges after he was filmed pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground with his knee. According to CNN, the incident occurred in Park Ridge, Illinois, last month, when Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro wrongly accused the teen of stealing his son’s bike. Vitellaro reportedly learned that the bicycle had been stolen at a library and later spotted outside a Starbucks. He then took his son to the location and found that the bike was propped up against a pillar. The officer, who has worked for the CPD since 2000, then “waited in his car to hopefully observe who had stolen the bicycle.”

