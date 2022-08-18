ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

musictimes.com

Will Lil Tjay's 'Shooter' Be Set Free? Evidence, Witnesses' Statements All 'Questionable,' Lawyer Says

Mohammed Konate, the assailant in the non-fatal shooting of American musician Lil Tjay in Edgewater, will remain in jail despite his attorney's claim that there are no firearms linking him to the crime and that all the evidence and witnesses' accounts so far are either circumstantial or hold no water. Lil Tjay on his part was reportedly shot a total of 7 times and is lucky to be alive -- even though he has been decidedly silent and fans are worried about him everyday.
EDGEWATER, NJ
musictimes.com

Quando Rondo SAFE From Shooting Incident, Rapper's Rep Debunks Death Rumors

A representative for rapper Quando Rondo has confirmed that he did not sustain any injuries after the recently-reported Los Angeles shooting. Speculations have emerged on social media earlier that the rapper was shot and died in the gruesome shooting. However, one of his entourage met the end of the bullet and tragically died.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29

Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
STOCKTON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Two arrested after Tyson Fury’s cousin knifed to death in double stabbing, police confirm

Two people have been arrested following a fatal double stabbing in Trafford, in which the cousin of boxer Tyson Fury was killed, police have confirmed.Detectives have launched a murder investigation over the “senseless attack” in Altrincham, which took place outside a bar in the Goose Green area shortly after 3am on Sunday as both victims enjoyed a night out with friends, Greater Manchester Police said.Rico Burton, 31, died a short time later in hospital, while a 17-year-old boy with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries remains under the care of medics, according to police.A 21-year-old man was arrested at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flash mob turns scary as more than a dozen people are seen ransacking a 7-11 in wild attack caught on camera

Police released video footage that shows the stunning moment a flash mob of more than a dozen people rushed a 7-11 and began looting the convenience store, leaving behind a pile of damaged goods, cigarette cartons and stolen lotto tickets.The Los Angeles Police Department shared the surveillance footage on Twitter on Thursday, which captured the wild incident that took place at an intersection in the southern Los Angeles County city of Compton in the early hours of Monday morning.“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a ‘pit’ in the middle of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say

West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Off Duty Chicago Cop Facing Felony Charges After Kneeling on Black Teen’s Back

A Chicago officer faces felony charges after he was filmed pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground with his knee. According to CNN, the incident occurred in Park Ridge, Illinois, last month, when Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro wrongly accused the teen of stealing his son’s bike. Vitellaro reportedly learned that the bicycle had been stolen at a library and later spotted outside a Starbucks. He then took his son to the location and found that the bike was propped up against a pillar. The officer, who has worked for the CPD since 2000, then “waited in his car to hopefully observe who had stolen the bicycle.”
CBS Baltimore

Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY

