New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
musictimes.com
Will Lil Tjay's 'Shooter' Be Set Free? Evidence, Witnesses' Statements All 'Questionable,' Lawyer Says
Mohammed Konate, the assailant in the non-fatal shooting of American musician Lil Tjay in Edgewater, will remain in jail despite his attorney's claim that there are no firearms linking him to the crime and that all the evidence and witnesses' accounts so far are either circumstantial or hold no water. Lil Tjay on his part was reportedly shot a total of 7 times and is lucky to be alive -- even though he has been decidedly silent and fans are worried about him everyday.
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Stabbed? Hoax Reports About Rapper Emerged After Shooting Incident
Lil Tjay worried his fans after hoax reports emerged. News about Lil Tjay being a victim of an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting incident in New Jersey. He and another man, Antoine Boyd, both sustained gunshot wounds. The incident led to false reports, including Lil Tjay's brain death....
musictimes.com
Quando Rondo SAFE From Shooting Incident, Rapper's Rep Debunks Death Rumors
A representative for rapper Quando Rondo has confirmed that he did not sustain any injuries after the recently-reported Los Angeles shooting. Speculations have emerged on social media earlier that the rapper was shot and died in the gruesome shooting. However, one of his entourage met the end of the bullet and tragically died.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
HipHopDX.com
California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29
Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
Son Live Streamed Killing of Dad, Stepmom: Officials
"This was an extremely horrific premeditated double murder that was committed in the presence of a young girl," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
People
6-Year-Old Girl and Father Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide After Custody Dispute
A 6-year-old girl was killed on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in Ohio. The preliminary investigation shows that her father, Eric Johnson, 40, shot her to death before turning the gun on himself after a dispute occurred over custody of the girl, police say. Around 11:40 a.m., police were dispatched...
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
HipHopDX.com
Trapboy Freddy Arrested, Cops Run Into Real Life Tiger Serving Arrest Warrant
Trapboy Freddy (real name is Devarius Dontez Moore) has been served with an arrest warrant and is now in custody on weapons charges, but the police ran into an unexpected hiccup when they were trying to serve the Dallas rapper. The Dallas police were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service, DEA,...
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
Two arrested after Tyson Fury’s cousin knifed to death in double stabbing, police confirm
Two people have been arrested following a fatal double stabbing in Trafford, in which the cousin of boxer Tyson Fury was killed, police have confirmed.Detectives have launched a murder investigation over the “senseless attack” in Altrincham, which took place outside a bar in the Goose Green area shortly after 3am on Sunday as both victims enjoyed a night out with friends, Greater Manchester Police said.Rico Burton, 31, died a short time later in hospital, while a 17-year-old boy with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries remains under the care of medics, according to police.A 21-year-old man was arrested at the...
Flash mob turns scary as more than a dozen people are seen ransacking a 7-11 in wild attack caught on camera
Police released video footage that shows the stunning moment a flash mob of more than a dozen people rushed a 7-11 and began looting the convenience store, leaving behind a pile of damaged goods, cigarette cartons and stolen lotto tickets.The Los Angeles Police Department shared the surveillance footage on Twitter on Thursday, which captured the wild incident that took place at an intersection in the southern Los Angeles County city of Compton in the early hours of Monday morning.“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a ‘pit’ in the middle of...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say
West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
Complex
Off Duty Chicago Cop Facing Felony Charges After Kneeling on Black Teen’s Back
A Chicago officer faces felony charges after he was filmed pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground with his knee. According to CNN, the incident occurred in Park Ridge, Illinois, last month, when Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro wrongly accused the teen of stealing his son’s bike. Vitellaro reportedly learned that the bicycle had been stolen at a library and later spotted outside a Starbucks. He then took his son to the location and found that the bike was propped up against a pillar. The officer, who has worked for the CPD since 2000, then “waited in his car to hopefully observe who had stolen the bicycle.”
Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Mourns 23-Year-Old Lul Pab's Death After L.A. Shooting
Though Quando Rondo survived the recent shooting at a gas station in Los Angeles of which he was reportedly the target, the Georgia native didn't make it out totally unscathed as he lost a close friend – 23-year-old Lul Pab – in the tragic incident. As we previously...
BBC
Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
