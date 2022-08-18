Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Alive: Fans Celebrate Rapper's '2nd Life' Despite Lack of Update
The lack of update on Lil Tjay's current well-being caused fans to pray for him and celebrate his second life at the same time. Lil Tjay's shooting incident became an eye-opener in the hip-hop community as more rappers are becoming victims of violence and crimes. For his part, he is considered lucky for surviving the gunshot wounds that left him hospitalized for weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Blake Shelton’s New Song Sounds Like a Throwback But Is NOT; Here’s Why
Blake Shelton just released a new song and many fans think that it's a throwback track, but little did they know, it was a song that was just recently produced; why does it sound like an old release?. According to 103.1 KFIL, the singer dropped the song "No Body" and...
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
musictimes.com
Coldplay Surprises Fans by Playing THESE Classic 70s, 80s Hits [WATCH]
The Kate Bush fever isn't over! Recently, Coldplay performed one of the English singer's best hits, and as a bonus, they also covered a popular ABBA song. According to ALT 98.7, the band performed at the Wembley Stadium in England last weekend, where comedian Steve Coogan joined them. The band...
musictimes.com
Björk New Album 2022: Singer Reveals Inspiration, Title of Comeback Album After 5 Years
The long wait is over! Björk is back with a new album and she finally unveiled the possible release date, title, and the inspiration behind her highly-anticipated project. According to NME, the upcoming album is titled "Fossora," which is set to hit record stores and music streaming platforms starting this autumn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought's Joint Album Might Take Some Time-Here's Why
In an interview with Rap Life Radio's Ebro Daren, Royce Da 5'9" admitted that the joint album he shares that he and Black Thought was in the works. "We got way more unreleased stuff than we have stuff that's actually out there. But we were actually working on an album together at one point," said the rapper.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears New Music 2022: Elton John Highly-Awaited Collab Finally Dropping [Details]
Britney Spears is finally releasing music since the end of her conservatorship, and she's decided to do it with a bang- with Elton John no less. An ecstatic Elton John released the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the remake of his iconic bop "Tiny Dancer," a song he's decided to remake with the special help of Britney Spears.
musictimes.com
Music Legends Robbie Williams, Barbra Streisand Do NOT Recognize Each Other — Awkward!
Robbie Williams and music great Barbra Streisand met by coincidence while on vacation, but neither knew who the other was. It's quite peculiar, given how big both of them in the music industry. Williams is aware of his own blunder though, and was quite ashamed to tell the story. During...
musictimes.com
Travis Barker Suffers Another Health Woe After Hospitalization; What Happened?
Bad news for Travis Barker! The drummer is hit with another health woe this year as he announced on social media that he's suffering from a health condition and he misses drumming. Taking to his official Instagram account, the rocker wrote, "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Jessie J On Grief And Recovery 9 Month After Miscarriage: 'Connecting Is Key'
Jessie J took to Instagram to share her experience with grief after losing her pregnancy nine months ago. She opened up in her post about wanting to be a mother at 16, "[first] thing on the list was to be a Mum." "Now I'm nearly 35, and some days the...
musictimes.com
Paul Simon New Album 2022: Musician Ending Retirement, Cabaret Singer Says After Recent Encounter
Paul Simon made headlines last month after appearing at the Newport Folk Festival and it appears that he has something bigger in store for fans as he's reportedly coming out of retirement to release new music. According to Spin Magazine, the singer is said to be recording a new album...
Comments / 0