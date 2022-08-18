ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Tjay Alive: Fans Celebrate Rapper's '2nd Life' Despite Lack of Update

The lack of update on Lil Tjay's current well-being caused fans to pray for him and celebrate his second life at the same time. Lil Tjay's shooting incident became an eye-opener in the hip-hop community as more rappers are becoming victims of violence and crimes. For his part, he is considered lucky for surviving the gunshot wounds that left him hospitalized for weeks.
Coldplay Surprises Fans by Playing THESE Classic 70s, 80s Hits [WATCH]

The Kate Bush fever isn't over! Recently, Coldplay performed one of the English singer's best hits, and as a bonus, they also covered a popular ABBA song. According to ALT 98.7, the band performed at the Wembley Stadium in England last weekend, where comedian Steve Coogan joined them. The band...
Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought's Joint Album Might Take Some Time-Here's Why

In an interview with Rap Life Radio's Ebro Daren, Royce Da 5'9" admitted that the joint album he shares that he and Black Thought was in the works. "We got way more unreleased stuff than we have stuff that's actually out there. But we were actually working on an album together at one point," said the rapper.
Travis Barker Suffers Another Health Woe After Hospitalization; What Happened?

Bad news for Travis Barker! The drummer is hit with another health woe this year as he announced on social media that he's suffering from a health condition and he misses drumming. Taking to his official Instagram account, the rocker wrote, "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," with a...
