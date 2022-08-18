ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc and CVS Health Corp are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Amazon’s reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer’s ambitions in healthcare, and comes...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Labor Market#Interest Rates#The Job Market#Americans#The Labor Department
srnnews.com

Euro falls to fresh two-decade low, dollar exudes strength

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The euro dropped to a fresh two-decade trough on Tuesday as Europe was buffeted by concerns about energy supply and economic growth, while the dollar held firm against major peers, supported by safe-haven flows. The euro hit $0.9909, its lowest since late 2002, and was last...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts

(Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline. Brent crude gained 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.90 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after a choppy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Dollar rises on risk aversion; euro revisits parity

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose across the board on Monday, driving the euro back below parity, as investors shied away from riskier assets amid growing fears that interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe, aimed at curbing inflation, would weaken the global economy. Against a basket of...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
srnnews.com

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy