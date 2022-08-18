Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KXL
New Vancouver Restaurant Aims to Keep it Local
A new restaurant in Hazel Dell in Vancouver called the Wheelhouse Taproom has a mission: keeping it local. Brett Taylor owns Wheelkraft, a wheel and rim repair shop, and decided to also open a casual setting restaurant where people could hang out together, and support other local businesses. I sat down with Brett and his friend Tyler Castle, who’s the face behind Mr. Brown’s BBQ. This restaurant is in the old Izzy’s Pizza building on NE 78th Street, right off of I-5. You can listen here:
Channel 6000
Same song and dance: Another splendid summer day coming
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland keeps singing the same summer tune as conditions return to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Between some moisture in the atmosphere and a few overnight clouds, temperatures will be in the 60s though Tuesday morning. If you had a long run or...
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
WWEEK
You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.
After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum
Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods. But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition. A D V E...
Readers respond: Single drivers clogging HOV
I often must drive from downtown Portland north to Vancouver. The high-occupancy vehicle lane is, in my experience, almost always filled with single-driver cars. Today we counted over 20 of them in about a one-mile stretch; all but one had Washington plates. Installing a few traffic cameras to send tickets to these scofflaws would almost certainly pay for themselves quickly, provide another source of revenue to the city of Portland and clean up the persistent and problematic congestion in this lane. Thomas Hartmann, Portland.
Oaks Park establishes new chaperone policy for skating rink after unruly incidents involving young guests
Oaks Park, the venerable amusement park located in Southeast Portland, has instituted a new chaperone policy for its skating rink. As the park website outlines, as of Aug. 19, patrons age 17 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult 21 or older during the 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday open skate sessions at the park roller rink.
Channel 6000
Not all summers are dry in Portland, some can be pretty wet
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most summers around here the grass is going to be brown (unless you water it, of course). Although Portland is known for rain, it’s also fairly dry over the summer. In fact, Portland is now at 46 days of no measurable rain. You have to go back to July 6 for our last significant rain this summer.
kptv.com
Portland grocery demands action after 4th break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland grocery store is cleaning up after a Friday night break-in – the fourth in several weeks. Ashwin Chhetri manages his father’s store, 82 Powell Deli & Grocery, at 8201 Southeast Powell Blvd. Saturday morning, Chhetri was yet again making notes on...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022
Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Portland
Are you new to Portland and looking for somewhere to eat?. Or maybe you love Italian food and want to find new places to enjoy it. Whatever the case, I have taken it upon myself to be your friendly guide. Portland is an amazing city famous for its vibrant food,...
beachconnection.net
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming
(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
brooklynvegan.com
Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace
Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41. Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared...
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
kptv.com
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
Vancouver police search for missing boy
Vancouver police are searching for a child who reportedly ran away from home on Monday night.
Channel 6000
Now this is some nice weather, Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can say goodbye to that hot, muggy feeling, at least for a few days. Look for a cloudy start to your Saturday morning if you’re west of the Cascades in the Willamette Valley or at the coast. Those clouds break up between 11 a.m. and noon. The afternoon looks sunny and closer to the seasonal normal for Portland. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday.
Girlfriend of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb announces pregnancy
The girlfriend of Spencer Webb -- the former Oregon Ducks tight end who died in a cliff-diving accident last month -- announced on social media that she is pregnant with the couple's child.
OMSI to help build new East PDX neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's central eastside may be getting a makeover — a $120 million makeover to be exact. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry district (OMSI) presented its latest proposal to the Portland Design Commission on Thursday. OMSI officials say this project has been in the...
