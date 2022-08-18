ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Mustangs Women’s Volleyball Caps off Perfect Opening Weekend with Wins over Nassau and Frederick

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., August 20, 2022 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team played 12 sets this weekend at the Monroe Preseason Invitational, winning them all to start the year 4-0. Monroe capped off the weekend with three-set victories over Nassau Community College and Frederick Community College on Saturday at the Monroe Athletic Complex.
No. 5 Monroe Mustangs Women’s Soccer Bounce Back with Shutout Victory over No. 15 LSU Eunice

TYLER, Texas, August 20, 2022 – After a challenging 1-0 defeat against No. 2 Tyler Junior College in its 2022 opener two nights ago, the No. 5-ranked Monroe College Mustangs bounced back in grand fashion on Saturday at Tyler's Pat Hartley Field Complex, blanking No. 15-ranked LSU Eunice, 2-0, for the Mustangs' first win of the season.
