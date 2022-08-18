NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., August 20, 2022 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team played 12 sets this weekend at the Monroe Preseason Invitational, winning them all to start the year 4-0. Monroe capped off the weekend with three-set victories over Nassau Community College and Frederick Community College on Saturday at the Monroe Athletic Complex.

