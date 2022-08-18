Read full article on original website
1d ago
minimum wages goes up...inflation goes up.. no one paying back college loans... poor work ethic... all adds up to exactly what you get
Government to make it easier for landlords to evict people who fall behind on rent
Housing campaigners have sounded the alarm over government plans to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on their rent.The government wants to change the law so that evictions can take place if someone repeatedly falls into arrears – even if they catch up on payments.The plan, part of the Renters Reform Bill, comes as homelessness services brace for a surge in people falling behind on payments this winter due to skyrocketing energy prices.Under the current rules a court will only grant a possession order to a landlord if their tenant is two months behind...
4 In 10 Young People Are Now Paying Unaffordable Rent
People under 30 are spending more of their income on rent than any other age group, according to new data. An extensive new study from Dataloft, an agency that analyses the housing market, found that four in ten young people are now spending more than 30% of their pay on rent.
Cost-of-renting: Young, struggling and short of cash
What's it like being young and facing higher rent while your pay stays the same?. Figures seen by the BBC show people under 30 face a growing cost-of-renting crisis, with worrying numbers spending more than 30% of their pay on rent. Experts say spending this level of income on rental...
Number of young people spending over 30% of income on rent hits five-year high
The number of young people under 30-years-old spending more than 30 per cent of their salary on rent has reached a five-year high, new data shows. It comes as the cost of living crisis is plunging Britain into its worst standard of living crisis in decades with energy bills still set to soar again this autumn. The analysis by Dataloft, shared with the BBC, aggregates records from 150,000 tenants collected by major tenant referencing companies for the year until the end of June 2022. Many housing organisations say this proportion of spending on rent is “unaffordable.” Generation Rent director Alicia...
Over-50s turn to house-shares to beat rising rents
The rising cost of renting and buying a house has led to more over-50s looking for house and flat shares, according to property-sharing websites. It's something that is normally associated with younger people but what is it like sharing when you're over 50?. Karen Miles, 66, moved into a 13-person...
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa
After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would...
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
Nursery closures: Parents left without childcare as providers shut
Parents are being left without childcare as nurseries shut at short notice due to financial pressures and staff shortages. The Pregnant Then Screwed campaign group said it had been "inundated" with messages from parents whose local nursery had closed suddenly. Nurseries are facing increased energy, food and staffing costs, as...
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
Water firms face growing criticism over beach sewage
Water companies are facing mounting criticism from environmental campaigners and politicians over sewage being pumped on to British beaches. Pollution warnings remain in place across more than 20 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewers. Downing Street condemned the industry for not reducing sewage...
Make period products free like Scotland, UK ministers told
Charities are urging UK ministers to end period poverty by following the example of the Scottish government in making products free in public settings. Period poverty is a lack of access to sanitary products such as pads and tampons because of financial hardship. Charities say the problem has increased during...
Worcester Warriors’ owners search for ‘best solution’ as administration looms
The owners of Worcester Warriors say they are “working through a number of options” as they try to find the “best solution” to the Premiership club’s financial predicament – but their statement indicated not all of the options include rugby remaining at Sixways. Worcester...
The Millennial and Gen Z Pipedream of Owning a Home in Canada
Owning a home in Canada has never been more of a challenge for up-and-coming home buyers who have recently entered the real estate market. For those 20-something first-time buyers, the market is in a state of paradoxical change, where rent is rapidly escalating, while housing prices have been decreasing over the last several months.
Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts
Doctors have angrily dismissed a Government proposal for them to write prescriptions to give discounts to people struggling to pay their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.The British Medical Association (BMA) said they “completely reject” the policy drawn up in the Treasury, arguing the addition to GPs’ already huge workload would be “totally unacceptable”.Labour accused the Conservatives of having “lost the plot” as the proposal was being considered by ministers seeking ideas to ease the pain of soaring energy bills.The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost of living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of...
NHS heads warn of ‘humanitarian crisis’ unless government acts on energy costs
The UK could face a “humanitarian crisis” of ill health, excess deaths and rising inequality if the government does not take urgent action over energy bills, NHS leaders have said, in a highly unusual intervention. Writing to the chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, the NHS Confederation said failing to act...
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
Children living in temporary accommodation at record high
The number of children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen to record levels. There were 8,635 children living in temporary housing in March 2022 compared to 7,385 in March 2021, according to new government statistics - an increase of 17%. It is the highest level since records began...
