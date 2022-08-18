ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Self-driving cars could be on roads across Britain by 2023 under new government plans

Self-driving cars could be on British roads by 2023 under new plans unveiled by the government.Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that the first cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could be operating on motorways next year. Self-driving features include adaptive cruise control, where a car accelerates and brakes to maintain a selected distance from the car infront, and lane-centering steering, where the vehicle is kept in the center of a marked lane.The initial rollout would then be followed by the introduction of fully fledged self-driving vehicles on British roads by 2025.The scheme is backed by a £100million investment...
