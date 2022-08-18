Read full article on original website
Self-driving cars could be on roads across Britain by 2023 under new government plans
Self-driving cars could be on British roads by 2023 under new plans unveiled by the government.Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that the first cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could be operating on motorways next year. Self-driving features include adaptive cruise control, where a car accelerates and brakes to maintain a selected distance from the car infront, and lane-centering steering, where the vehicle is kept in the center of a marked lane.The initial rollout would then be followed by the introduction of fully fledged self-driving vehicles on British roads by 2025.The scheme is backed by a £100million investment...
Bank to cut off loans for cars with gas in transition to EVs
Hey Newsbreak Users, BizToc is a news project you might enjoy. Please consider checking out the whole page here. ----- An Australian bank announced this week that it will stop funding loans for new gas and diesel cars in 2025 to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. "We think that...
Electric car boom sees learner drivers go automatic as young motorists look to dodge congestion charges and green taxes
The number of UK learner drivers choosing automatic cars has rocketed by 123 per cent in a year – as the young look to dodge congestion charges and future green taxes. More than a quarter (29 per cent) of learners are learning in automatic vehicles, compared with 13 per cent in 2021.
The Chip Shortage Makes It More Profitable for Automakers to Build Gas Cars Instead of EVs
The chip shortage has turned the automotive industry on its head. The chip shortage has made it more profitable for automakers to build gas cars instead of EVs. But why? The post The Chip Shortage Makes It More Profitable for Automakers to Build Gas Cars Instead of EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric 'self-driving' BMW test car veers into oncoming traffic leaving one dead and nine injured in mass pile-up in Germany
One person has died and nine were seriously injured after an electric and partly-automated BMW test car veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, triggering a series of collisions involving four vehicles. The electric BMW iX, which had five people on board including an 18-month-old toddler, swerved out of its lane...
Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track
A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.Her family have been informed.A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are...
Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit?
Have you ever wondered why cars are designed to go over the speed limit? There are several reasons for this. The post Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2014-2015 Lexus RX, the 2012-2013 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2015-2016 Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicles. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know
With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't...
