SUMMER ARTS SAFARI AND CROOKSTON COMMUNITY THEATER PERFROM “MATILDA JR.” ON FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING
The Summer Arts Safari and the Crookston Community Theater performed “Matilda Jr.” the Musical at the Highland Elementary School on Friday, August 19, at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. The show was a musical telling of Roald Dahl’s novel with fun songs performed...
Joy Ann Goulet – Notice of Passing
Joy Ann Goulet, 60, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after an extended illness. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with her funeral arrangements.
CROOKSTON OX CART DAYS COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF THE KID’S LEMONADE STAND CONTEST
The Crookston Ox Cart Days Committee has announced the winners of the Kids Lemonade Stand Contest!. The best tasting lemonade award goes to Josie and Wyatt’s lemonade!. The best decor award goes to Laina and Lena’s Lemonade Stand!. The People’s Choice award goes to the Golden Gals Lemonade...
TIM MOE WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS PIZZA EATING CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days held its annual Happy Joes Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor pizza eating contest on Saturday, August 20, in the Downtown Square in Crookston, where four contestants had 15 minutes to eat as much of a large Canadian Bacon pizza as they could with the contestants from Miss Crookston keeping track of how many slices they had left to eat.
OX CART DAYS FINISHES SATURDAY WITH ITS TORCHLIGHT PARADE THAT’S ENJOYED BY THOUSANDS
The Ox Cart Days Torchlight parade was held Saturday evening and was enjoyed by thousands of people along the parade route West 7th, Central Ave, and Barrette Street. Along with marching in the parade, many of the parade’s participants gave out candy to children watching along the route. The...
NEARLY 50 KIDS PARTICIPATE IN 2022 OX CART DAYS KIDS BEAN BAG TOURNEY
24 teams and nearly 50 kids participated in the Kids Bean Bag Tourney sponsored by Altru on Saturday in the Downtown Square in Crookston. The children were split into five age groups from ages 5-6 to 13-14. Below are results and pictures of each age group-
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande – Time of Service Announcement
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home of natural causes, early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, MN, later in the afternoon.
Margaret Jane Proulx – Notice of Passing
Margaret Jane Proulx, 92, of rural Crookston, MN, passed away at her home late Saturday evening, surrounded by her loving family. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE ANNOUNCES JANE FREEMAN AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Crookston Care & Share Center has chosen Jane Freeman to be their new Executive Director after the previous director, Brain Halos, resigned. Freeman has been a long-time service member of the Center for six years, and after Halos’ resignation, the Center’s board of directors asked her to take the position, which she agreed to do and officially took over as the Center’s director at the beginning of July.
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Travis Allen Lee, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Christyan Matthew Logan, 21, of Bagley, for Probation Violation. Thomas Eric Neihart, 43, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Kari Marie Kahlstorf, 32, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME INDUCTS 2022 CLASS
The 2022 Crookston High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon at the Crookston High School commons. Dave Davidson was an English Communications and Speech teacher for Crookston Central High School for 37 years. He has coached track, Junior High football, Speech, Debate Team and advised Student Council, the school newspaper, FCA, and more. During his teaching career, he was active in Education Minnesota and was a three-term local president. Mr. Davidson has been subbing in the district the last ten years and is currently serving his third term on the school board.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SEVERAL NEW HIRES AHEAD OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Consent Agenda began with approval of the meeting minutes from July 25, and approval of Current Bills. It also included resignation letters from Allison Ozaki as a Special Ed Instructor at Crookston High School, Scott Mustain as a Paraprofessional from Highland Elementary School, and Donna Hartel as a Multicultural Liaison. The Consent Agenda also listed the approval of Susan Akerlind’s retirement as a Special Ed Instructor from Highland, as well as the approval of Salary Lane Advance Requests.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON CITY BOUNDARY AMENDMENTS ON SEPTEMBER 12
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority met to approve their financials for the month of August. The first item was to approve the payables CHEDA Checks from August 22-31 totaling $66,324.11 and the September Housing Assistant Payments (HAP) checks totaling $61,409. The board approved both motions unanimously.
GRAND FORKS RESOLVE PHYSICAL DOMESTIC DISPUTE ON SUNDAY NIGHT
On Sunday, August 21, 2022, around 9:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 1624 12th Ave S for a report of a Physical Domestic Dispute. When Officers arrived on the scene, they could hear screaming coming from inside this address, and the male occupant inside was unwilling to open the door. Officers forced entry, and a female exited willingly from the residence. The male half, later identified as Kenneth N Allen, refused to exit the structure and barricaded himself inside. Members of the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team were called to the scene along with Grand Forks Reginal Bomb Team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and UAS Team (Unmanned Aerial Systems). Allen was eventually dislodged from the structure and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with the following offenses: Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Felonious Restraint, and Terrorizing. The Grand Forks Police would like to thank the area residents for their patience during this situation.
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT PUT OUT VEHICLE FIRE ON SEMI-TRACTOR AND PASSENGER VEHICLE
At approximately 12:21 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, the Grand Forks Fire. Department was dispatched to the area of 32nd Ave. S and S. 48th St. for a report. Fire Crews arrived on scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully. involved in fire located in the south...
