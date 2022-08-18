Read full article on original website
Jimmy Lewis
Mr. Paul James “Jimmy” Lewis, 65, of Temperanceville, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., surrounded by his loved ones. Jimmy was born Aug. 22, 1956, at Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, a son to the late Gordon and Jacqueline (Hickman) Lewis. To know Jimmy...
Cherry Gering
Mr. Cherrix S. “Cherry” Gering, 97, was the daughter of the Hon. A. Hartley and Mollie C. Stevens, of Snow Hill, Md. Her father, A. Hartley Stevens Sr., was the former mayor of Snow Hill, and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Col. George W. Gering Jr., and her brother, A. Hartley Stevens Jr. Mrs. Gering is the mother of Col. George W. “Skip” Gering III and Hartley G. Onley; the grandmother of George W. “Kip” Gering IV, Kyle G. Buckley, John D. Gering, Kelley L. Crouch, and Kristen G. Shover; and great-grandmother of Autumn Shover, Preston Shover, Kate Buckley, Luke Buckley, Hutson Gering, Palmer Gering, and Sanders Gering.
William D. “Bill” Taylor
Mr. William D. “Bill” Taylor, 93, was welcomed by his Lord and Savior and reunited with his beloved wife of 62 years, Jeanne Gardner Taylor, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Born June 17, 1929, in Belle Haven, he was the son of the late P. Lynwood Taylor and the late Delia Bonniwell Taylor.
