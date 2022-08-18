Mr. Cherrix S. “Cherry” Gering, 97, was the daughter of the Hon. A. Hartley and Mollie C. Stevens, of Snow Hill, Md. Her father, A. Hartley Stevens Sr., was the former mayor of Snow Hill, and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Col. George W. Gering Jr., and her brother, A. Hartley Stevens Jr. Mrs. Gering is the mother of Col. George W. “Skip” Gering III and Hartley G. Onley; the grandmother of George W. “Kip” Gering IV, Kyle G. Buckley, John D. Gering, Kelley L. Crouch, and Kristen G. Shover; and great-grandmother of Autumn Shover, Preston Shover, Kate Buckley, Luke Buckley, Hutson Gering, Palmer Gering, and Sanders Gering.

