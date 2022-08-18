Read full article on original website
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan
American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
$5.6 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
CI&T CINT shares increased by 5.2% to $9.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vislink Technologies VISL stock rose 4.85% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $27.4...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year. Even meme-stock darling GameStop has done a stock split. WHY DO A STOCK SPLIT?
Target Chief Accounting Officer Trades $213K In Company Stock
Matthew A Liegel, Chief Accounting Officer at Target TGT, reported a large insider sell on August 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target. The total transaction amounted to $213,084.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep 10% Owner Sold $158K In Company Stock
Neil S Subin, 10% Owner at Gulf Coast Ultra Deep GULTU, reported a large insider sell on August 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Subin sold 3,169,700 shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep. The total transaction amounted to $158,484.
Global X ETFs Survey: American Perspective on Digital Assets Exposure
In August 2022, we surveyed 310 individuals in the U.S. on their attitudes towards and familiarity with the digital assets space. The purpose of the survey was to see how much the average investor knew about digital assets and their willingness to invest within the sector. Topics ranged from appealing aspects of blockchain technology to concerns hindering widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Dick's Sporting Goods Benefits From 'Strong Demand,' Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS with a price target of $125.00 (10.7% upside). Feldman said DKS had a solid 2Q22 EPS beat, with both sales and profitability coming in stronger than expected. The guidance raise despite...
Altair Engineering's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Pro data, Altair Engineering ALTR reported Q2 sales of $132.66 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $33.77 million, resulting in a 392.97% decrease from last quarter. Altair Engineering earned $11.53 million, and sales totaled $159.78 million in Q1. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed is a measure...
Cryptocurrency Polygon's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has risen 3.82% to $0.82. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $0.94 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.92. The...
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
