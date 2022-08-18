Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
City of Decatur: Yard signs illegal in right-of-way
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is reminding property owners that it is illegal to place yard signs in the city-owned rights-of-way and that city staff will be removing signs found to be in violation of the rule. In a press release, the city said rights-of-way are defined as the grassy space between […]
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
wmay.com
Sangamon/Dirksen, MacArthur/Lawrence Are Springfield’s Most Crash-Prone Intersections
Two perennial traffic trouble spots in Springfield are tied as the intersections with the most collisions through the first six months of this year. Springfield police statistics show Sangamon and Dirksen, and MacArthur and Lawrence, each had 33 crashes from January to June. Both intersections have been among the city’s worst for years, and both are slated for improvements over the next several years. In third place with 21 crashes was Wabash and Veterans Parkway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
Flashback: Illinois Woman Sees Lincoln’s Face In A Clump Of Dirt
While certainly not the most attractive man to ever walk the face of the Earth, Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of the most recognizable, especially here in Illinois. You can see Lincoln's face on the penny, on the $5 bill, and splashed all over governmental buildings throughout Illinois and the nation.
Illinois State Fair wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal. The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. […]
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Organizations can Apply for Grants through Reimagine Public Safety Act
August 22, 2022 – Funding provided by the Reimagine Public Safety Act is now available to Illinois organizations who apply. Eligible organizations in communities such as Decatur can apply for $300,000 in annual grants. Apply by clicking here. Get qualified by clicking here. Create a better future today and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
wmay.com
Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market
It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
Road closures continue in Springfield, others end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield has announced several road closures, traffic changes and construction updates for the week of August 22. City Officials said the temporary changes in traffic near the Illinois State Fairgrounds will end by 6 a.m. on August 22 as the State Fair wraps up. While those temporary changes come […]
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Coroner identifies body found in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a body found in camper fire as Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur. Officials said Ballinger was reported to be with friends Saturday evening and was last seen returning to his trailer slightly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to...
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair Golden Abe awards
SPRINGFIELD – You know that there are plenty of calories summoning you to the vendors at the Illinois State Fair, and the Golden Abe awards – the winners voted on by fairgoers – have formally recognized the favorites for the past few years. Behold the 2022 grand...
WAND TV
Passerby alerts Champaign firefighters to fire outside house that was spreading to home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A passerby called the Champaign Fire Department after seeing a fire outside a house that was starting to spread to the house itself. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire outside a home in the 1200 block of Hollycrest Dr. Tuesday at 10:47 a.m. Firefighters...
WAND TV
The Taco Joint in Springfield closed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close. According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility. It is unknown at this time when they will reopen. According to...
WAND TV
Man shot in the stomach in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Springfield Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. He took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. There...
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
WTAX
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
Comments / 0